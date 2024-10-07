Penny Lancaster makes singing debut for special cause - husband Rod Stewart reacts

Loose Women panelist Penny Lancaster has wowed an audience at an exclusive charity event by singing one of her favourite songs, cheered on by her husband Sir Rod Stewart.

“Singing in front of a room of 60 people, I was a little intimidated, but I thought: ‘For charity, it’s got to be done,’” says the star, who was hosting an evening to celebrate the connection that people share with their pets and raise money for the Celia Hammond Animal Trust.

© Justin Goff Penny Lancaster sings at the Hopelessly Devoted event

Penny, 53, who had never even done karaoke before, chose to sing Hopelessly Devoted to You from the musical Grease – an apt choice considering that the party was held to showcase the charity’s Hopelessly Devoted exhibition.

The event was held at members’ club The Ned in London and curated by Mark Aldridge, a member of the King’s Foundation Development Board.

© Justin Goff Penny and Rod Stewart with their pet portrait

Penny tells us: “Rod said: ‘Well, darling, I’m happy to donate to the charity if you’re willing to sing for it.’ Everyone was really supportive and joined in with the chorus, so it was a laugh. I was conscious of not hitting a bum note and making it a miserable experience!”

And what did her husband, who donated £10,000, think of her singing? “He said: ‘Superb.’ I think he was pleasantly surprised,” Penny laughs.

© Steve Smith TV presenter Lorraine Kelly with her dog

She was among the celebrities – including singer Joss Stone and actresses Emilia Fox and Patsy Kensit – who donated a letter paying tribute to their dog or cat, as well as a photograph of themselves with their pet, all featuring the star’s signature and the animal’s paw print.

© Daniel Chaney Joss Stone with her dog Maggie

© Joss Stone Joss' letter to her dog Maggie

The sale of the items, which are up for auction online until late October, will help raise funds for the trust, a small London-based charity that provides vital low-cost veterinary services for the cats and dogs of low-income pet owners.

© Claudia Winkleman Claudia Winkleman paid tribute to her pet

Penny’s dog Lily

In Penny’s photo, she and Sir Rod, 79, pose with their six-year-old rescue dog Lilly. She says: “It was amusing because my 13-year-old son Aiden volunteered to take the photo; we picked a spot in the garden and settled down with Lilly.

“She and our cavapoo Bubbles are inseparable, so Bubbles sat in front of Lilly with a snooty face, as if to say: ‘You can’t leave me out.’ So we took a few pictures including Bubbles, then encouraged him to leave the scene.”

© Penny Lancaster Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's letter about Lily

Penny speaks of Lilly fondly. “Every day, she follows you everywhere. I’m sure she suffers from separation anxiety. And she’s terrified of the farmers’ guns in the fields,” the star says. “She’s quite a nervous character, but she’s precious.”

The Loose Women panellist says that she is Lilly’s favourite human, because she walks and feeds her.

© Aiden Lancaster Penny and Rod with their dog Lily

“The dogs will be running around looking for me, and they’ll pop their heads into the living room, see it’s Rod and literally turn their backs. Not many people do that, but the dogs do. When I’m not around, Daddy’s the favourite and she loves a little tummy scratch.”

The dogs sleep in the couple’s bedroom, she adds. “They have their little spots and they’re both very content.”

Star guests

At the event, guests sipped champagne and enjoyed dog and cat-themed iced cookies.

© Jonathan Stadlen Emilia Fox with her pet dog

The room was decorated with willow animals created by the artist Emma Stothard, who has made a sculpture for the King in willow of his Jack Russell dog Tigga.

Also on display on the evening and up for auction is a lithograph of Johnny Depp, signed and donated by the Hollywood star. Former model Celia once dated musician Jeff Beck, who counted Johnny as a good friend.

© Johnny Depp The limited edition signed lithograph of Johnny Depp

The actress Patsy Kensit was among the stars who donated photographs. In her personal letter to her cat Bowie, she writes: “You’re my best friend, you’re always there to greet me when I get home. You give the best kisses. When I’m sad you always lay your head on my chest and it makes me feel peaceful.”

She adds: “It’s just you and me now at home, and I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re handsome, brave, moody (sometimes) and so special!”

© Mark Aldridge Actress Patsy Kensit supported the auction

Urging animal lovers to bid in the auction, Penny says: “It’s a very small charity, run by volunteers and people with big hearts, and they’re saving the lives of these precious furry friends. It’s an incredible cause.”

Enter the auction from as little as £5 until 20 October 2024. Visit hopelesslydevoted.auction