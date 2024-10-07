Penny Lancaster makes singing debut for special cause - husband Rod Stewart reacts

Loose Women panelist Penny Lancaster has wowed an audience at an exclusive charity event by singing one of her favourite songs, cheered on by her husband Sir Rod Stewart.
“Singing in front of a room of 60 people, I was a little intimidated, but I thought: ‘For charity, it’s got to be done,’” says the star, who was hosting an evening to celebrate the connection that people share with their pets and raise money for the Celia Hammond Animal Trust.
Penny, 53, who had never even done karaoke before, chose to sing Hopelessly Devoted to You from the musical Grease – an apt choice considering that the party was held to showcase the charity’s Hopelessly Devoted exhibition.
The event was held at members’ club The Ned in London and curated by Mark Aldridge, a member of the King’s Foundation Development Board.
Penny tells us: “Rod said: ‘Well, darling, I’m happy to donate to the charity if you’re willing to sing for it.’ Everyone was really supportive and joined in with the chorus, so it was a laugh. I was conscious of not hitting a bum note and making it a miserable experience!”
And what did her husband, who donated £10,000, think of her singing? “He said: ‘Superb.’ I think he was pleasantly surprised,” Penny laughs.
She was among the celebrities – including singer Joss Stone and actresses Emilia Fox and Patsy Kensit – who donated a letter paying tribute to their dog or cat, as well as a photograph of themselves with their pet, all featuring the star’s signature and the animal’s paw print.
The sale of the items, which are up for auction online until late October, will help raise funds for the trust, a small London-based charity that provides vital low-cost veterinary services for the cats and dogs of low-income pet owners.
Penny’s dog Lily
In Penny’s photo, she and Sir Rod, 79, pose with their six-year-old rescue dog Lilly. She says: “It was amusing because my 13-year-old son Aiden volunteered to take the photo; we picked a spot in the garden and settled down with Lilly.
“She and our cavapoo Bubbles are inseparable, so Bubbles sat in front of Lilly with a snooty face, as if to say: ‘You can’t leave me out.’ So we took a few pictures including Bubbles, then encouraged him to leave the scene.”
Penny speaks of Lilly fondly. “Every day, she follows you everywhere. I’m sure she suffers from separation anxiety. And she’s terrified of the farmers’ guns in the fields,” the star says. “She’s quite a nervous character, but she’s precious.”
The Loose Women panellist says that she is Lilly’s favourite human, because she walks and feeds her.
“The dogs will be running around looking for me, and they’ll pop their heads into the living room, see it’s Rod and literally turn their backs. Not many people do that, but the dogs do. When I’m not around, Daddy’s the favourite and she loves a little tummy scratch.”
The dogs sleep in the couple’s bedroom, she adds. “They have their little spots and they’re both very content.”
Star guests
At the event, guests sipped champagne and enjoyed dog and cat-themed iced cookies.
The room was decorated with willow animals created by the artist Emma Stothard, who has made a sculpture for the King in willow of his Jack Russell dog Tigga.
Also on display on the evening and up for auction is a lithograph of Johnny Depp, signed and donated by the Hollywood star. Former model Celia once dated musician Jeff Beck, who counted Johnny as a good friend.
The actress Patsy Kensit was among the stars who donated photographs. In her personal letter to her cat Bowie, she writes: “You’re my best friend, you’re always there to greet me when I get home. You give the best kisses. When I’m sad you always lay your head on my chest and it makes me feel peaceful.”
She adds: “It’s just you and me now at home, and I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re handsome, brave, moody (sometimes) and so special!”
Urging animal lovers to bid in the auction, Penny says: “It’s a very small charity, run by volunteers and people with big hearts, and they’re saving the lives of these precious furry friends. It’s an incredible cause.”
Enter the auction from as little as £5 until 20 October 2024. Visit hopelesslydevoted.auction