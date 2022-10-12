Penny Lancaster opens up about menopause 'stigma' in new video The former Loose Women star shared her experience…

Penny Lancaster shared a heartfelt glimpse into her feelings about menopause in a new video on Wednesday. Speaking as part of Wellbeing of Women's campaign #ChatMenopause, the star shared a brief clip to her Instagram stories.

In the video, the mum-of-two said: "I think it's like that stigma, still people are embarrassed and afraid to almost admit, 'I'm of that age, I'm getting old.'"

She was speaking with MP Carolyn Harris, who also shared her experience of menopause with the organisation.

The 51-year-old has been very honest about her experience of menopause, as well as advocating for HRT to be available free.

"The menopause freaked me out at first," she explained in an interview with HELLO!

"I thought: 'This is the end of the road. I'm not going to have any more sex appeal, I'm not going to be as lenient or forgiving.' I've got to say goodbye to the old Penny and say hello to the new one. I felt it was all shutting down around me.

"I spoke to a doctor who put me on anti-depressants, which levelled things out, but although symptoms of the menopause can be mistaken for depression, this wasn't the right treatment for the condition – it was just a form of plaster that covered it up," she continued.

"It wasn't until I spoke to a specialist that I started taking HRT. She was a woman who'd been through it and knew what she was talking about. She reached out and pulled me to the other side!"

Earlier in the year, Penny issued an impassioned plea over the HRT shortage as she appeared on TalkTV's The News Desk.

Speaking about the high demand, the star explained: "The demand for HRT is because of the confidence women now have, after a lot of campaigning after the last two or three years, we're not sort of shying away from it."

