Meet Jamie Foxx's two daughters: Corinne and Anelise

Jamie Foxx is a girl dad and proud. The actor shares two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, with two of his exes - Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis.

When the Ray actor went to hospital following a "medical complication" in April 2023, Corinne alerted his fans on Instagram about his illness, writing: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," adding: "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

© Albert L. Ortega Jamie Foxx and his daughters

Jamie would later attribute to his recovery to his "sister Deidra Dixon" and "my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life".

Here's all you need to know about his daughters.

Corinne Foxx, 30

© MICHAEL TRAN Corinne is a producer within her own right

Jamie welcomed daughter Corinne with his ex Connie Kline on February 15, 1994, in Los Angeles. She grew up going to Sierra Canyon School before graduating from the University of Southern California.

Since then, she has followed in her father's footsteps as an actor, appearing in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Safety, and Dollface. She has since teamed up with her dad to host the game show Beat Shazam

She called Jamie the "most supportive dad in the world", who gives her "the confidence to do so much". Meanwhile, Corinne has supported her dad right back, attending as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007 as well as a number of movie premieres.

Since December 2023, Corinne has been engaged to boyfriend Joe Hooten, and Jamie was over the moon. He said of them: "You are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement."

He then celebrated his daughter's 30th birthday in February 2024, calling her "a bright shining light in this world for everyone to see so I celebrate you on your big birthday happy 15×2 no one has any idea how much I love you. I love you to the moon and back. You are my saving grace you are my beautiful child."

Anelise Bishop, 15

© ROBYN BECK Jamie's daughter Anelise is on the right

Jamie and Kristin Grannis welcomed Anelise on October 3, 2008 - and she is quite the musician.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie revealed she'd taken up the piano: "That's what's been good is we have been able to connect like that."

He added: "My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them, she said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed, we are all blessed."

She's also interested in sports, particularly excelling in basketball. Jamie said of her skills: "Her last game before COVID, she was playing with the boys, she had 21 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks."

She's also got a knack for football: "She's playing football with all the boys. She's playing flag football and she's the only girl in the league," he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"When she got on the football field, at first they didn't want to throw it to her. But I said, 'Anelise when you're out, do like this,'" he said as he waved his hands.

"She waved her hands and they threw it to her, and she hit like a 60-yarder. It was crazy."