Elton John praises rarely-seen sons as he shares health update

Elton John has praised his two sons, Elijah and Zachariah, as the Rocketman hitmaker joked there "wasn't much" of him left in a new health update.

The singer was present at a screening of documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late and speaking after the film, he joked about surgeries that he'd undergone during his life. "To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," he teased.

"I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough]; you're the people that made me."

The singer also praised his husband David Furnish and their two sons for making him the "happiest man in the world".

The star sweetly commented: "The most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah and my family and my friends. I found utopia, and I'm so thrilled."

Elton's appearance at the screening comes shortly after the 77-year-old revealed that he had been left with "limited vision" after a "severe eye infection".

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote on social media.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

Elton clearly has a strong bond with his family and once told Canada's eTalk that fatherhood was "the best decision we've ever made".

The Oscar and Grammy-winning musician said: "We're pretty happy anyway. We've been together [for] 17 years, our careers are both going brilliantly. But this…everyone said, 'You won't believe what will happen to you.' You can't put into words how much love we have for this little boy."

As for whether his sons would pursue music like their famous dad, the superstar has said he's not entirely sure, but if so, he would be more than proud. "Of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them," he told E! News.

