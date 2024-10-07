Amanda Holden shares update on Jamie Theakston's cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden has revealed her Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston is using a speech therapist after his diagnosis with stage one laryngeal cancer.

Last month, 53-year-old Jamie announced that the prognosis was "very positive" and that he was hoping to be back on air by October.

© Getty Images Jamie Theakston recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda, also 53, told Good Morning Britain that Jamie could be back on air by November. "The good news is with Jamie is that it was stage one, and he's going to be absolutely fine," she said.

"I think the biggest challenge he faces now is with a voice and a speech therapist to get his voice back. So we are keeping everything crossed that he'll be with us, at least in November, I reckon, or for Christmas."

Laryngeal cancer affects the larynx, according to the NHS website, and symptoms include pain when swallowing, a lump or swelling in the neck and a persistent sore throat.

When he announced his diagnosis, Jamie thanked radio listeners who had noticed a difference in his voice, which prompted him to get it checked.

"Hi Folks. As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords," he said in a statement.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me. The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October."

© Getty Images Amanda shares a close bond with her co-host Jamie

He continued: "Until then I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda.

"Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I've got a great story to tell."

The TV and radio presenter has been a fixture on the airwaves and small screen over the years, having presented children's show Live & Kicking alongside Zoe Ball and Top Of The Pops. He joined the Heart Radio team back in May 2005 after spending three years at BBC Radio 1.