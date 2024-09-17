Jamie Theakston's ex Natalie Appleton breaks silence following presenter's cancer diagnosis announcement

Jamie Theakston's ex-girlfriend Natalie Appleton has broken her silence following the Heart Radio presenter's cancer diagnosis announcement.

The 53-year-old radio star announced that he'd been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer on Tuesday in a statement shared to social media.

© Instagram The radio presenter revealed his diagnosis on social media

"Hi folks, as you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords," he told his followers. "The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 laryngeal cancer. So – I have cancer – but cancer doesn't have me."

He continued: "The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October. Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK (Jason King) and Amanda.

© Getty Images Jamie has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

"Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I’ve got a great story to tell … Jamie x."

All Saints singer Natalie, who dated former Top of the Pops presenter Jamie in the late 1990s, was chief among those sending well wishes in the comments section of his post.

Expressing her support, she penned: "Jamie I'm wishing you a speedy recovery and so much love!! Rest and heal."

Natalie wasn't the only ex to publicly acknowledge Jamie's cancer diagnosis announcement. The star's ex-girlfriend, presenter Bev Turner, also reacted to the news whilst live on GB news on Tuesday morning.

© Getty Images Jamie and Bev Turner at the Elle Style Awards ceremony

In a breaking news segment, she said: "Sorry, I was a little bit distracted then. Can we just bring you some breaking news regarding a friend of mine? Actually an ex-boyfriend in fact."

After reading Jamie's statement, she continued: "This was just announced - he's only 53. Jamie's got two teenage boys, and a beautiful wife, Sophie, as well. He, of course, hosts a radio show with Amanda Holden, Heart Breakfast."

© Getty Images Jamie married his wife Sophie in 2007 in Ditchling, East Sussex

Jamie and Bev had been in a relationship between March 1999 and January 2000.

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden shared her own touching social media post in which she paid tribute to her Heart Radio co-host.

"Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him," she gushed.

"Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you... YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS."

Jamie rose to fame in the late 1990s, presenting an array of shows including Top of the Pops and BBC children's series Live & Kicking alongside Zoe Ball. He joined Heart's breakfast show back in 2005.