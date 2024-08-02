Amanda Holden looks straight out of Baywatch in eye-catching swimsuit

Amanda Holden continues to wow (and turn us all green with envy!) with her Greek summer holiday snaps.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post yet another stunning shot of her lapping up the Cretian sun in a stylish swimming costume, sunglasses on and cocktail in hand - but this time, with an unexpected surprise.

The 53-year-old TV star has been keeping followers up to date with her summer getaway on social media, treating fans to a plethora of bikini-clad pics.

In her latest snaps, Amanda looked zen as she donned a Baywatch-inspired orange swimming one-piece with the word 'SPRITZ' across the front, while she lay on a chair on the deck of a boat, holding up a matching, vibrantly orange Aperol Spritz.

Amanda Holden wows in a vibrantly orange bikini, with a matching aperol spritz in hand

The second picture in the post featured a cheeky surprise - swipe right, and fans glimpsed none other than a shirtless Alan Carr in the corner of the photo, pulling a funny face and holding a can of beer. The comical post was accompanied by the caption: "Insta v reality."

The post was flooded with a wave of admiring comments from fans, gushing about how incredible Amanda looks and the sweet bond between her and Alan. One user wrote, "You two are just fantastic. Would love to be on that boat - what a laugh," while another chimed in: "WOW Amanda Holden bloody gorgeous."

Alan Carr photobombs Amanda Holden's stunning sunbathing snap

Amanda is taking a much-deserved break after wrapping up series 17 of Britain's Got Talent in June, and she's constantly providing fans with snippets of her Mamma Mia-esque summer.

She is holidaying with her daughters - Lexi, 18 and Hollie, 12 - as well as her husband, Chris Hughes.

Alan joined Amanda on holiday after the pair were confirmed as the new hosts of this year's Royal Variety Performance, following the success of their DIY show, Amanda and Alan's Italian Job. The annual show is set to take place on November 22, but is expected to air after.