Amanda Holden had a bittersweet moment this month as her eldest daughter, Lexi, left the family home as she started attending university.

However, in the days after Lexi's departure, Amanda has welcomed a new addition to the family, as she adopted a small black puppy from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home. Amanda shared the news on her Heart Radio show, revealing that the puppy had "licked all her foundation" off as they united for the first time.

The radio presenter also shared a clip on her Instagram page of her adoption journey with the adorable pooch. She also sweetly brought the puppy to a plaque that was made in memorial to her late friend, comedian Paul O'Grady, who worked closely with the charity.

The clip ended with Amanda imploring people to adopt the animals living at Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.

A caption read: "@noholdenback rescues abandoned puppy from @battersea."

The move was met with support from ones, one of whom wrote: "Having a celebrity promote rescue is so fantastic for rescue centres all around the country, local rescues don't have much support, please adopt, donate and volunteer."

A second commented: "She's stunning. I have 3 rescues from ManyTears and it’s always gonna be a rescue for me," and a third added: "Well done Amanda. I have just adopted a 9 year old dog from our local rescue animal centre to give him his best life and he has been a ray of sunshine since bringing him home with us."

The mum-of-two revealed that her eldest had flown the nest earlier this week, when she shared: "New beginnings. So excited for our girl. And just like that… she's off."

The star has gotten emotional about her daughter's big step and had to hold back her tears when discussing the move on her Heart Radio show earlier in the month.

"My daughter's going to uni and we are driving a van, anyway we are doing it next week so shout out to all parents who are saying goodbye to their big ones," she told co-host Jason King.

When asked how she was feeling about the move, Amanda fought her emotions as she admitted: "I'm so excited for her because she is just hanging around the house, itching to go.

"She got into the uni she wanted to get into, she is doing what she wants to do and I just said, do you know what, this is life darling, grab it all, live the biggest life you could possibly live."