Miranda Hart announces surprise wedding at 51

Miranda Hart shared her joy as she confirmed her surprise marriage at the age of 51.

Revealing the news on The One Show on Tuesday night, the actress and comedian said: "Someone put a ring on it."

She admitted "it's been a tough few years" as she battled Lyme disease, but that it "hasn't all been doom and gloom", before announcing her wedding news.

Miranda, who starred in her self-titled TV sitcom from 2009 until 2015, appeared on the programme to promote her new book, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You, out on 10 October.

"I got married at 51, and it's just so lovely," she shared.

"I'd written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn't until I was 49 that I met my person, and I met him and it's a little undercurrent in the book.

"I'm not going to reveal how we met as that is a little bit of a twist."

She said that her husband was not Tom Ellis, the actor who played her on-screen lover Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom

© Instagram / @realmirandahart Miranda shared a glimpse of her wedding ring and husband's hand

"He's my best friend, we have the best fun and I'm just thrilled to be a young bride at 51," she added.

"The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn't get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn't want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book.

“"The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change."

Miranda later shared a brief glimpse of her husband as they high-fived in a car after her appearance on the BBC chat show, joking that it was an "exclusive".

Posting the video on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to her fans for their well-wishes, saying: "I've got my best friend to do life with and it's wonderful and I'm also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land and having a book out so thanks so much for all your support."