Millie Bobby Brown copies Kim Kardashian with highly unusual last-minute wedding cake

Millie Bobby Brown was every inch a breathtaking bride as she wed her teenage sweetheart Jake Bongiovi, 22, in a romantic ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Florence, Italy.

After secretly tying the knot in May, the Stranger Things actress, 20, finally shared photographs from their intimate multi-day celebrations, captioning an Instagram post: "Forever and always, your wife."

While all eyes were on Millie's custom Galia Lahav bridal gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline, Italian lace detail and billowing regal train, we can't help but turn our attention to the bride and groom's epic wedding cake.

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Millie and Jake's lavish wedding was held in Florence, Italy

Instead of opting for a timeless, multi-tiered towering creation, the couple chose to honour their wedding destination with a Millefoglie dessert - a traditional Italian wedding cake made of layers of hand-folded crisp pastry topped with lashings of whipped cream and fresh berries.

In a photograph shared to Millie's Instagram Story, the bride slipped into a lace Oscar de la Renta gown for the evening, unravelling her balletic neat updo to set free her tumbling curls.

© Instagram The couple celebrated with a giant Millefoglie wedding cake made in front of them at their wedding reception

The newlyweds were seen taking a first bite of their huge Italian wedding cake, which was laden with strawberries, blueberries and icing sugar.

The couple appeared to have chocolate chips inside the layers of pastry, woven in between the piped ribbons of cream. Camilla Boniek, Millie and Jake's wedding planner, shared details of the couple's luxury caterer Galateo Ricevimenti, who famously catered for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's $2.8 million wedding in Florence in 2014.

The making of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding cake

"The Millefoglie Wedding Cake made on site by our chefs is the perfect ending for a dream wedding," wrote the caterers on Instagram.

According to Galateo Ricevimenti, the Millefoglie Wedding Cake is "crafted in front of the bride and groom and their guests," making for an exciting post-dinner experience.

Comments on the caterers' Instagram from previous brides prove the exceptional wedding cake alternative is a serious showstopper.

© @milliebobbybrown Instagram Millie wore an entire suite of bridal dresses

"You guys are the best! You made our wedding a dream come true," penned a previous customer, as another wrote: "It's been four years since our wedding and we're still thinking about this cake."

Along with their five-star catering, the couple's wedding was a star-spattered occasion, attended by Jake's rocker father Jon Bon Govi. Stranger Things fans may also have clocked that their ceremony was officiated by a special co-star of Millie's — none other than Matthew Modine, who plays villain Dr. Matthew Brenner.