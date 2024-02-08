Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's joyous celebration as country music king turns 62

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood thrilled fans with a heartwarming update on social media proving they're more in love than ever.

The country music queen delivered a sweet post on Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday as he turned 62.

Putting on a loved up display in a black-and-white image, Trisha was sitting on the steps of stage at a stadium as Garth sang to her.

She was beaming in the snapshot and soaking up the moment with her husband of almost 20 years. Her caption read: "How sweet it is to be loved by you. Happy birthday, love of my life! love, t."

Fans wished Garth a happy birthday and called them "freaking adorable," and "the best".

It's clear the pair still dote upon one another and in November, Garth opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show about just how much his wife means to him.

"I've said this before: I found her in the past life," he told the host. "I'll find her in the next." Talking of their life together, Garth added: "[Trisha] makes it fun. She makes it really fun!"

He also admits he's completely dependent on Trisha, explaining to US Weekly: "I was telling somebody the other day, I feel so helpless because there’s nothing I can’t do without her. There’s nothing I can’t do with her and there's nothing I can do without her."

© Getty Images Garth turned 62

"It's a blessing and a curse that you feel so free and independent when she's there and you're so dependent when she's not there. I don’t think she feels this way at all, but I know I do."

But Trisha has been equally as gushing about the birthday boy and in 2016 she told Parade they spend 99% of their time together - and that is just fine with her.

© Getty Images They rarely spend a night apart

"We don't spend very many nights apart," she said happily before Garth quipped: "I just want to be wherever she's at. I love breathing the same air she's breathing."

The couple don't have any children together but Garth has three grown daughters, Taylor, August and Allie from his first marriage to Sandy Mahl.

© Instagram/Allie Brooks Trisha with Garth's two youngest daughters and their mom Sandy

They got together when his children were young and Trisha confessed it wasn't easy becoming a stepmother.

"I had a dog before I married Garth but no children of my own. I never even really babysat!" she revealed to People magazine in 2021.

© NBC They couple married in 2005

Although Sandy has always been a brilliant and supportive mom to her children, Trisha, also said she would accept the role of "bonus mom" gleefully.

