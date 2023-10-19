Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk marriage as they reveal act of kindness inspired by unexpected famous couple

In their more than 15 years together, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have bonded over a lot of things, though mainly, most may think, over their careers in country music.

However, another huge part of their marriage and bond with each other is their shared love for philanthropy, and the two have been working with Habitat for Humanity since 2007, two years after they tied the knot.

Plus, they have one very famous (presidential no less!) couple to thank for that: none other than former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Earlier this month, Garth and Trisha spent a week hosting the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which the couple launched in 1984 three years after Carter left office, building 27 single-family affordable homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking with People about their work with Habitat for Humanity, Trisha said: "After [Hurricane] Katrina in '07, we fell in love with Habitat for Humanity," adding: "We knew we loved the Carters and we fell more in love with them just getting a chance to work alongside them."

She noted: "We love what Habitat for Humanity is about: spreading love. It is about creating community."

Gushing about how the Carters have inspired their humanitarian work, Garth then said: "They've inspired us in a lot of ways, in the ways you expect: humanity, humbleness, work ethic. But they've also inspired us by their example as husband and wife."

He even joked: "We worked beside them for the last 15 years, and you notice right away they bicker back and forth about the right way to do things. That kind of works for us too!"

Trisha then added: "To whom much is given, much is expected," and endearingly noted: "We'll never fill their shoes, but we're doing the best we can."

Garth also opened up about what makes him the most emotional about building homes, and that beyond going back to visit residents of the newly-built homes, he said: "It's always the front door. It's a ceremony: The first person through that door is the one wearing the red shirt that says 'Homeowner.' When they walk through that door, it just kills me."

He added: "The cheers and the tears – their journey inside their house has begun. And the Carters said it best: If you go to sleep with a roof over your head, you're spoiled."

Garth also noted: "What I love is, nobody cares about anything other than 'Can you swing a hammer?' Color doesn't matter. Male, female – doesn't matter.

"It's just, 'How much do you want to work together? How much love have you got in that hammer?'"

