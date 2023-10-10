Garth Brooks has had his fans on the edge of their seats ever since he revealed plans to open a bar on Nashville's famous Lower Broadway in 2020 – and now, he's finally announced the date for its grand opening.

The 61-year-old country music icon, who is married to Trisha Yearwood, delivered the long-awaited news on Monday, but not only did he reveal when his fans can step inside his 'Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk', he also announced a special concert.

WATCH: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's marriage advice

Garth will put on a 'dive bar' concert next month on Black Friday (November 24) which will give some lucky fans their first opportunity to admire his ambitious project, which features three floors, live music stages, and multiple bars.

"How do you open a Friends in Low Places bar??? With a Garth concert!" he said in a press release, adding: "This is going to be off the chain. Black Friday, brand new bar, in the home of Country Music...Hollywood couldn't write a better script. I can NOT wait!"

The show is an extension of Garth's popular dive bar concerts – inspired by his duet 'Dive Bar', with Blake Shelton – which took place between 2019 and 2021 in similar venues across America.

Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk opens on Black Friday

However, the only way for fans to experience the opening is to win tickets by listening to Garth's The BIG 615 radio station, which streams on the global live radio service TuneIn.

The singer launched the station on Nashville's Music Row – considered the 'heart' of country music – earlier this year, with the name 'BIG 615' being an homage to the Tennessee capital often dubbed 'Music City'.

© Getty Garth Brooks is married to Trisha Yearwood

"I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs. The latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks," the 'No Fences' hitmaker said at the time.

"The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music," he continued. "We lean a bit more traditional at The BIG 615. We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all…Country Music."

© Getty Images Garth Brooks' Nashville bar features three floors, live music stages, and multiple bars

Popular country music broadcaster Storme Warren will be the host of the station and will be joined by several guest hosts during his run, including Garth himself.

Back in June, Garth was forced to respond to critics after he revealed his bar would serve Bud Light. The beer brand came under fire from many right-wingers after it made the decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

© Getty Images Garth Brooks will also perform a 'dive bar' concert to open his Nashville bar

Speaking about his bar to Billboard in June, Garth said: "I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another.

"And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make," he continued. "Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an [expletive], there are plenty of other places on [Nashville's] lower Broadway."

