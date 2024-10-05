Garth Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood sells Tennessee home amid his legal troubles

Trisha Yearwood has sold the Brentwood, Tennessee, home she shared with her husband, Garth Brooks.

The country music singer, 60, offloaded the 6,553-square-foot property on Wednesday, October 2, just one day before a lawsuit against her husband was made public.

Garth, 62, is being sued for rape, sexual assault and battery by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

Trisha bought the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home five years before her 2005 wedding to Garth, 62, and listed it in May 2023 for $4.5 million, almost double what she paid for it.

According to the listing, the price dropped to $3.950 million in April and again in September to $3.8 million. It sold on Wednesday for $3.334 million.

The sprawling abode spans 4.42 acres of pristine, private grounds and has been extensively remodeled and modernized.



© Getty Images Trisha has sold her Brentwood home after over 12 months on the market

Inside boasts expansive rooms and a chef's kitchen featuring high-end Wolf appliances, including a double oven, a six-burner cooktop, a warming drawer, a 30-inch gourmet microwave, and a sleek Sub-Zero refrigerator.

The couple primarily lives on a 300-acre compound in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, which features seven bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

© Getty Images Garth and Trisha primarily live in Goodlettsville, Tennessee

Garth is being sued by a woman identified only as "Jane Roe", who was hired as a makeup artist for his wife before working directly for him in 2017.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on October 3, contains allegations that Garth raped the unnamed woman, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019.

Garth responded to the accusations in a statement to the press, which said: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Garth is being sued for rape, sexual assault and battery

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Garth also referred to a lawsuit he filed in September in an attempt to prevent the "false allegations of sexual misconduct" made by the accuser from being made public, claiming it would "irreparably harm (his) reputation, family, career and livelihood".

© Getty Images Trisha has yet to speak publicly about her husband's lawsuit

"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," he explained. "We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."

The lawsuit was filed on September 13 and called Jane Roe "a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

© Getty Images Garth has denied all allegations

He continued: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart [that] these wonderful things are in question now.

"I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."