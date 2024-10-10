Paul Weller makes rare appearance with glamorous wife Hannah Andrews

Rock singer Paul Weller made an ultra-rare appearance with his wife Hannah Andrews on Wednesday at the Blitz world premiere in London.

The pair looked smitten posing on the red carpet, with singer Paul, 66, wrapping a loving arm around Hannah.

For the glitzy occasion, The former frontman of The Jam looked suave in a mocha-hued suit and a blue and navy check shirt. He rounded off his look with a silk pocket handkerchief and a pair of smart black loafers.

Hannah, meanwhile, looked immaculate in a Grecian-inspired chiffon navy dress complete with a boat neckline, sheer details and intricate embroidery. She elevated her look with a pair of glossy nude heels and highlighted her features with a sweep of rosy blush and lash-lengthening mascara.

Loved-up couple Paul and Hannah crossed paths when Hannah was working as a backing singer for the band. After a whirlwind romance, the pair tied the knot in Capri in 2010.

The pair share three children together: twin sons John Paul and Bowie, whom they welcomed in 2012, and a daughter called Nova who they welcomed at home in 2017.

Announcing the happy news with his followers, Paul wrote on his website: "The Weller family are proud to announce the birth of baby Nova, who was born at home on Saturday evening.

"She was caught by her daddy after a long and beautiful unassisted labour. Hannah and Nova are doing really well and everyone is enjoying getting to know little Miss Weller."

Paul is also a doting father to Leah and Natt from his first marriage to Dee C. Lee, a backing singer from his former band, The Style Council.

He's also a father to daughter Dylan from a previous relationship with makeup artist, Lucy. Paul then embarked on a relationship with Samantha, with whom he shares daughter Jessie and son Stevie.

While Paul tends to keep details of his family life under wraps, he occasionally shares glimpses inside his role as a father. During a 2012 interview with the Mirror, he said: "You get certain people who go, 'Ooh, seven children with four women' and all that. But I don't care, man. I love all my kids. They're all special and I wouldn't have it any other way."