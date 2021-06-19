Meet Paul Weller's family here The rocker's show at the Barbican is on BBC Two on Saturday

Paul Weller is one of the country's biggest assets when it comes to music. The Jam frontman, who is often referred to as "The Modfather" has enjoyed huge success over the years with the popular punk band as well as a solo artist.

And now, fans of the Paul can enjoy his Barbican concert this weekend as the performance is being aired on BBC Two on Saturday night.

MORE: 78 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

But what about his life away from music? Paul Weller has quite a large family and has faced ups and downs when it comes to love. Meet his family here…

Paul Weller in his heyday

Paul Weller's love life and marriage

Paul's first wife was Dee C. Lee, who was a singer for his band The Style Council. The pair met in the early eighties and got hitched in 1987. However, the relationship wasn't to last and the couple divorced in 1997.

Paul's next relationship was with make-up artist, Lucy Halperin, before moving on to be with Samantha Stock – also a singer. He and Samantha were an item for a number of years, before parting ways in 2008.

Soon after, the rocker moved in with his then-girlfriend Hannah Andrews who worked as a backing singer and toured with the band. Hannah and Paul tied the knot in Capri in 2010, and have been happily married ever since.

MORE: 13 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

MORE: See the Garden Rescue experts' Instagram accounts: The Rich Brothers, Charlie Dimmock and more

Paul and his wife Hannah, who he married in 2010

Paul Weller's children

Paul is proud father-of-eight. During his first marriage, he welcomed Leah and Nathaniel in the late eighties and early nineties.

While in a relationship with makeup artist, Lucy, Paul welcomed his third child, a daughter named Dylan. Paul then went on to embark on a relationship with Samantha, with whom he welcomed daughter Jessie and son, Stevie.

In 2012, shortly after his married to his current wife, Hannah, the couple were overjoyed to have twins, named John Paul and Bowie. Five years later, the couple then welcomed their third child together, and Paul's eighth overall, a daughter named Nova.

Paul Weller's grandchildren

In June, it was revealed in the Mail that Paul will become a grandfather for the first time. His eldest child, Leah, aged 29, and her partner Tomo Kurata are expecting a baby very soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.