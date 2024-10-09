Keith Urban to join Sheryl Crow for emotional performance after heartbreaking news

Keith Urban has joined the Concert for Carolina, which will raise money to support Hurricane Helen relief efforts in the Carolina region.

Alongside Keith will be Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor, for the concert on Saturday October 26 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between organizations supported by Luke and Eric, including Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and Eblen Charities, as well as Eric's Chief Cares Foundation, which is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

Luke Combs and Eric Church will headline the show

Tickets for the show, which will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley are on sale on October 10, 2024 at 10/9c.

Hurricane Helene was a devastating tropical cyclone that caused widespread destruction and fatalities across the Southeastern United States in late September 2024; the detath toll stands at over 200 deaths.

It made landfall on September 26 in the Big Bend region of Florida, and made its way north along the coast, impacting Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. Over 115 people died in North Carolina, where both Luke and Eric were raised and began their music careers.

The concert is one of many fundraising efforts that have taken place in the week since the devastation occurred, with Feeding America sharing that Taylor Swift donated a generous $5million to relief efforts.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," a post from Feeding America reads, revealing the generous contribution.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

© David Eulitt Taylor donated $5 million to relief efforts

Other donations have come from the National Football League, who donated $8 million, Major League Baseball teams the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays who pledges $1.25 million and $1 million respectively, and the National Hockey League teams, the Carolina Hurricanes, who donated their ticket revenue from their game against the Nashville Predators on October 2, totaling $235,000, and Tampa Bay Lightning who donated $3 million.

NBA team the Charlotte Hornets, committed $1 million towards the American Red Cross, while Dolly Parton also announced that she will donate $2 million