Lorraine Kelly delights with never-before-seen photo of brother

TV host Lorraine Kelly has shared an ultra-rare photo of her younger brother, Graham.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the star uploaded a beaming snapshot of her sibling rocking a pair of vibrant pink 'happy birthday' glasses with rose-tinted lenses.

Lorraine shares a close bond with her brother Graham

Graham looked dapper in the snapshot rocking a crisp white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a bristling bearded look.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my baby brother @grahamk89 looking forward to celebrating," Lorraine wrote in her caption.

Lorraine's brother in the TV studio with his partner

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Happy birthday to your brother!" while a second remarked: "Happy Birthday Graham, hope you have a great day," and a third chimed in: "Looking slightly uncomfortable in those glasses, have a great birthday Graham."

While Lorraine tends to keep her brother out of the spotlight, she has occasionally spoken about their sibling bond.

Back in 2014, she told The Guardian: "I was six when my younger brother Graham came along, and it was a terrible shock.

The TV star is best known for hosting her show, Lorraine

"I'd been a spoiled little princess and then this angel appeared. People used to stop my mother in the street because he was so adorable. I resented him and we fought like cat and dog."

She added: "It wasn't until I left home that we came to appreciate each other and now we're best friends."

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly celebrates happy family news

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Graham made a cameo appearance on Lorraine in a surprise celebration marking her 40-year television career.

During the segment, the mother-of-one shared a candid glimpse inside their childhood, admitting that she was "horrid to him".

Reminiscing about their bond, Lorraine candidly shared: "I mean, I was six years old when Graham came along, and I was a spoilt princess."

She continued: "He came along and he was the most beautiful baby you'd ever seen in your life with the biggest blue eyes and chubby cheeks you wanted to bite.

Lorraine with her husband Steve

"But I was horrible to you, I used to nip you didn't I?" Lorraine added, before Christine Lampard added: "We got over that though, didn't we."

Chiming in, Graham said: "The trade-off was I got to learn a lot about good music, I pretty much know every word to every David Bowie song off by heart."