Rosie Kelly's fiancé Steve shares glimpse inside 'highs and lows' with baby daughter Billie

Rosie Kelly's fiancé Steve has shared a candid glimpse inside the couple's recent highs and lows with their baby daughter, Billie.

Lorraine Kelly's daughter and her beau welcomed their bundle of joy on 29 August this year. While they've thus far shared a handful of sweet snaps, Steve's rare update offered fans a more detailed glimpse inside their parenting journey.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve welcomed Billie in August

Diving headfirst into their parenting wins, Steve shared on Instagram: "Wins would be how registering Billie went. She slept the entire time, and that appointment would have been an absolute nightmare if she was awake and crying. Didn't even need a nappy change which was great."

He went on to say: "We also kind of got over that mental hurdle of taking your baby out in the rain. I was sceptical about how good the cover for the pram would be, but it held up really well."

Elsewhere, Steve candidly discussed some of their parenting 'fails', explaining how sleep is still an issue for the couple.

"In terms of fails, I'm going to say this cautiously as there are still a couple of days left of this week, but nothing major," Steve said.

"Watch this space. The sleep is still not perfect, mainly for my partner, but we're kind of just muddling through."

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Lorraine has embraced her role as a grandmother. Shortly after Billie came into the world, the presenter told her Instagram followers: "I'm delighted to be Granny Smith and can't wait to go on adventures."

© Danny Martindale Lorraine and her daughter have a close bond

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, meanwhile, she shared: "It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely."

And when asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them, sleep whenever you can; I think that's the thing."

Last week, the legendary broadcaster melted hearts with the sweetest snapshot of her granddaughter fast asleep in a cot. The picture showed Billie swaddled in a white muslin cloth splashed with teeny pink flowers.

In the background, Rosie's beloved pet pooch, Ruby, could be seen sweetly poking her head over the end of Billie's cot.

© Instagram Lorraine melted hearts with the sweetest snap of her granddaughter

Captioning her sweet update, Lorraine, 64, penned: "Love this pic - RUBY the protector - always on high alert!! @rubyisasausage Taking the new role of Head of Security for baby Billie very seriously."

The star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. One follower penned: "That's so lovely," while a second noted: "Oh my, how gorgeous is this. Ruby is taking the role of big sister really seriously," and a third chimed in: "Ohhhh That pic is so cute Lorraine. Ruby is so adorable and focused on Billie."