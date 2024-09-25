Lorraine Kelly melts hearts with adorable new photo of granddaughter Billie

Lorraine Kelly is currently on cloud nine after her daughter Rosie welcomed her first child into the world.

And on Wednesday, the ITV star delighted fans when she shared a glimpse of her baby granddaughter, Billie, at home with Rosie's beloved Miniature Dachshund, Ruby.

Lorraine is a doting grandmother to Billie

In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, little Billie is pictured lying in a cot and swaddled in a white muslin cloth speckled with teeny pink flowers.

Ever the protective pooch, Rosie's canine companion also featured in the image, poking its furry head over the end of Billie's cot.

Lorraine with her daughter Rosie

Captioning her sweet update, Lorraine, 64, penned: "Love this pic - RUBY the protector - always on high alert!! @rubyisasausage Taking the new role of Head of Security for baby Billie very seriously."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "That's so lovely," gushed one, while a second added: "My dog did this with my granddaughter, they are so protective," and a third chimed in: "Adorable. My daughter's dog is the same… Quietly sits next to the babies, guarding."

Rosie, 30, announced the arrival of her bundle of joy back in August. She shared an adorable snap of her baby daughter clinging onto one of Rosie's fingers, which she captioned: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here [pink love heart emoji] 29-08-2024.

"It feels like she's been here the whole time, and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

Prior to Billie's arrival, Lorraine transformed an area of her home to accommodate her new granddaughter. The broadcaster, who lives in a stunning riverside property in Buckinghamshire, created a tranquil nursery for her loved one, complete with a baby mobile adorned with boucle moons and bunny shapes.

Lorraine's nursery for Billie is a cosy haven

At the time, Rosie told her followers: "Mum's setting up her own nursery at home, and this handmade boule bunny and moon mobile from @edieandjo is so special. I can't wait to see what else is planned! @lorrainekellysmith."

Shortly after Rosie welcomed Billie, Lorraine told her Instagram followers: "I'm delighted to be Granny Smith and can't wait to go on adventures."

The TV star is best known for hosting her breakfast show, Lorraine

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, meanwhile, she shared: "It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely."

And when asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them, sleep whenever you can; I think that's the thing."