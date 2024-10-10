Lorraine Kelly reveals special gifts given to baby granddaughter Billie by TV co-stars

Lorraine Kelly has shared touching details of the gifts sent to her new granddaughter Billie in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

She revealed that her television colleagues have sent thoughtful presents for the new bundle of joy, including an apple tree from fellow TV star Mark Heyes for the garden – in reference to 'Granny Smith', Lorraine’s new moniker.

Lorraine has shared her delight at becoming a grandmother for the first time

Lorraine previously told HELLO! that being a grandmother was something she "really wanted one day" but, she said: "I never wanted to put Rosie under any pressure." She continued: "My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!"

"I'm very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don't like that, but I think it's a badge of honour," she added.

WATCH: Rosie and Lorraine introduce baby Billie

Fellow presenter and TV doctor Dr Hilary Jones also gave baby Billie a music box.

While presents have been coming in from TV stars, Billie has also been kitted out in gorgeous one-of-a-kind items with a special meaning for new grandmother Lorraine: clothes that Lorraine's viewers have made just for her.

Lorraine has said she can't stop smiling since Billie's birth

"It's really special that viewers have knitted cardigans and blankets for the baby," Lorraine says. "And I still have some cardigans which viewers knitted for Rosie so Billie's been wearing them, too. I've been really bowled over by the kindness of everybody."

Rosie and Steve are taking parenthood in their stride

Billie arrived in the world at 7.15pm on 29 August, and Lorraine has shared her delight at becoming a grandmother.

Billie's name is a tribute to her grandmother

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine told viewers that she "can't stop smiling".

"It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely," noted the beaming presenter. Asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them sleep whenever you can, I think that's the thing."

Rosie is a natural!

"What I used to do was when Rosie was sleeping, I'd be going to do the housework and that's silly. Leave everything," she continued.

Excited to take on grandmother duties, Lorraine shared that she's happy to "do absolutely anything" to support Rosie and Steve, but is going to try her hardest not to "interfere".

