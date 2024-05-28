Lorraine Kelly inundated with support as she shares new update on mum

Lorraine Kelly has shared a heartwarming update on her mother Anne who has battled with her health since being diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, ITV presenter Lorraine, 64, uploaded a cheery image of herself beaming alongside her "indomitable" mother in a cosy restaurant.

© Instagram Lorraine beamed alongside her mother Anne in a sweet update

Posing with a giant profiterole, the mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed their blissful Bank Holiday weekend.

Bursting with pride, a supportive Lorraine penned in her caption: "Mum continues to defy everything and everyone!! Took her for lunch in Glasgow and we had a lovely time. Even managed a wee walk."

© Getty Images Lorraine shares a close bond with her mother

The TV presenter continued: "She is the very definition of indomitable!! So proud of her."

Last summer, Lorraine's elderly mum was rushed to hospital in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Posting on Twitter, now known as X, she said at the time: "Having spent a lot of time over the past few days with my mum in @UHMonklands hospital, I've seen again just how kind, caring, hard-working, funny and downright fabulous our NHS workers are. 'Thank you' doesn't begin to cover it."

© Instagram Anne was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome in 2023

Anne was also rushed to hospital in August 2022 after she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome - a condition that stops the kidneys from functioning properly.

The ITV broadcaster previously told HELLO!: "Until she became ill, mum was a very active and independent 80-year-old who loved going to her book club and exercise classes and was learning German, so it was hard for her to be on strong medication and not be able to do as much as before."

© Getty Images Lorraine on the red carpet with her daughter Rosie

In the comments section of her post, Lorraine's fans and friends raced to send supportive messages. "Glad to see your mum out and about again!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Hope she continues to go from strength to strength", and a third added: "AHH what a beautiful post, and your mum looks amazing."

It's been an exciting few months for Lorraine and her family. Their clan is soon set to expand when Lorraine's daughter Rosie welcomes her first child - a baby girl - with her boyfriend.

Lorraine's daughter Rosie, who she shares with her husband Steve, shared her joyous baby news in April, opting to announce the news with a glowing photo of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump.

She also shared a heartwarming image of her baby scan which had been taken at 12 weeks.

Thrilled by her daughter's update, Lorraine gushed: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve."