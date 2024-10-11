Kelly Osbourne is spitting image of her beloved father Ozzy in new pictures after 85lb weight loss

Kelly Osbourne took her two-year-old son to the pumpkin patch this week – and the pictures reveal that the older she gets, the more she takes after her beloved father Ozzy Osbourne.

In the snaps, the 39-year-old TV star was seen holding her son Sid's hands as they wandered through the patch, with Kelly rocking a cropped black leather jacket and midi pleated skirt, paired with white knee socks and black loafers.

Kelly also showed off a gorgeous new look as she rocked ice blonde hair which was styled in waves down her back.

© BACKGRID Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson, and baby Sidney visited a farm and pumpkin patch

The doting mother of one has been open about losing 85lbs in weight although has denied using Ozempic.

"I made some comments about Ozempic recently where it was like 50 percent of the people hated it, 50 percent of the people liked it," she said in April, adding: "But the truth is, my opinion used to be the same as the people who didn’t like my opinion on Ozempic until I met somebody who lost weight from Ozempic and it changed their life.

© Getty Images Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards

"They explained to me how it took the mental obsession with food away and from that reprieve allowed them to dig deeper through therapy and really figure out who they were and how life-changing it was for them. It completely changed my opinion on it so I’m like yeah, it’s great.

"If there’s a medication out there that can help people lose weight then what’s so bad about it?"

© Getty Images Kelly at the AMA Awards in 2019

Kelly's mom Sharon has used the drug, which works by suppressing hunger hormones leaving users feeling fuller for longer.

Kelly and Sid were joined by his dad, Slipknot star Sidney Wilson.

It's one of Sidney's first public appearances since the 47-year-old shared a video on Instagram of himself being treated for burns after a fire at their farm.

Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend Sid Wilson hospitalized with 'serious burns'

The video revealed the extent of his injuries, which included blisters and inflamed skin all over his arms, chest, and lips.

"Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm ok, I'm gonna be ok, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms," he told followers, explaining that he would be getting an X-ray to make sure he didn't "inhale any flames".

Cataloging his injuries, he added: "I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."