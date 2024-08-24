Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend Sid Wilson hospitalized after 'setting on fire' in home explosion

Kelly Osbourne made an emergency trip to the hospital on Friday with her boyfriend Sid Wilson after he sustained "serious burns" from a fire at their family farm.

The Slipknot musician, 47, shared a video on Instagram of himself being treated as he revealed the extent of his injuries, which included blisters and inflamed skin all over his arms, chest, and lips.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend Sid Wilson sustains 'serious burns' in fire explosion

Talking to the camera from his hospital bed, Sid said: "Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm ok, I'm gonna be ok, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms."

Sid also explained that he would be getting an X-ray to make sure he didn't "inhale any flames".

Cataloging his injuries, he added: "I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."

Kelly also took to Instagram and shed light on the incident, saying: "This is why you don't [expletive] with burn piles."

© Instagram Sid has blisters and inflamed skin all over his arms, chest, and lips.

Appearing to look frustrated at her partner, she added: "He literally set himself on fire [and] exploded everything."

She shared another video of herself sitting in a chair looking exasperated while resting her fingers on her forehead and shaking her head.

Kelly then panned the camera to reveal her son, Sidney playing with toys on the floor, before capturing Sid lying in the hospital bed, covered in bandages and scrolling on his phone.

© Instagram Sid suffered 'serious burns' to his arms and face

"I have no words," she captioned the video.

Sid was transported to another hospital and shared updates about his condition with his fans, reassuring them he was "OK right now".

Explaining more about the accident, which occurred when he was lighting a burn pile on his and Kelly's farm, Sid said: "Everyone out there, be really safe when you're messing with fire.

© Instagram Kelly revealed Sid 'literally set himself on fire'

'It's something I've dealt with tons of times, and of course, the one time I second guess and go, "Oh I'll be alright..."'

He added: "Thank you to everybody for the get well wishes. Don't worry about me, I'll be OK. I'm gonna be alright. You guys take care of yourself, and I will take better care of myself. I'll see you soon."

© Instagram Sid reassured his fans he was 'OK'

Sid also confirmed that his injuries won't stop him from returning to Slipknot's Here Comes the Pain tour, which resumes September 1 at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma.

"I'm gonna be alright and I don't care what it takes, I'm gonna see you on tour," he stated.

© Getty Images Kelly and Sid have been dating since 2022

Slipknot also released a statement, saying: "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body.

"He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

