Martha Stewart's relationship with ex-husband Andrew — all we know amid cheating bombshell

Martha Stewart's new documentary is already causing a stir ahead of its Netflix debut on October 30.

In a preview trailer, Martha opened up about what led to her leaving her ex-husband Andrew Stewart in 1990, after they had been together since 1961.

She told the audience: "Young women, listen to my advice. If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of [expletive]. Get out of that marriage"

If fans didn't already know about Andrew's extramarital relationships, then they would have been even more shocked by Martha's next bombshell.

© Theo Wargo Martha Stewart attends the Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2024

The person behind the camera asked the famous billionaire: "Didn't you have an affair early on?"

She responded quickly to the allegation, confirming it: "Yes but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

Immediately, fans were baffled by the personal details of Martha's relationship with Andrew, but who is the mogul's ex-husband?

Here's all you need to know about Andrew Stewart.

How they met

Andy and Martha met on a blind date while he was a 23-year-old Yale law student. Prior to his law degree, Andrew graduated from the University of Virginia, according to The New York Times. He reportedly also has a master's of law from Columbia University.

His career in publishing

© Arthur Schatz Caterer Martha Stewart and husband, publisher Andy Stewart, outside their home, 24th March 1980. (Photo by Arthur Schatz/Getty Images)

Following his law degree, Andrew went on to have a career in publishing. Currently, he is the Publisher Emeritus of Fieldstone Publishing, a nature publishing company.

Their bond over renovating homes

© Arthur Schatz Publisher Andy Stewart and wife, caterer Martha, remodeling old barn on their property.

While married, the couple bonded over a shared love of renovating old homes. Famously, this started when Andrew bought a fixer-upper in Westport, Connecticut, in 1971, which they named Turkey Hill Farm — the place Martha started her lifestyle empire.

They share a daughter

© Getty Martha Stewart and Alexis Stewart attend Paul McCartney plays World Famous Apollo Theater for first time on December 13, 2010 in New York City

The former couple share one child together, their daughter Alexis, who was born September 27, 1965. Alexis has reportedly been estranged from her father, per an interview with Andrew in 1995, which he confessed was "a source of tremendous pain" for him.

The couple's acrimonious split

Three years before their divorce was finalized, Martha and Andrew separated after over 25 years of marriage. Not only did Andrew move out, but he reportedly obtained a court order forbidding Martha from speaking to him.

Andrew would go on to marry Martha's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, in May 1993. She was 21 years younger than the publisher. They would go on to divorce as well.

Reflecting on the split in 2020, Martha told People that the fact "we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life."

Andy's new family

Since 2016, Andrew has been married to Shyla Nelson Stewart, the president and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing. The publisher's Fieldstone biography claims they share five children and three grandchildren.

© David Livingston Anthony Hopkins attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022

Martha's relationships

Following her marriage to Andrew, Martha has been linked to actor Anthony Hopkins, and billionaire Charles Simonyi. She famously dated the Welsh actor until she saw Silence of the Lambs, in which she was put off by his convincing performance as Hannibal Lecter and reportedly could not help but associate the two.