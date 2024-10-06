Inside the 4 Sister Wives' unconventional journey: from polygamy, 18 kids and divorce

Kody is the man at the centre of the series; at the height of the show, he had four wives and welcomed 18 children with them.

He is a polygamist and is only legally married to Robyn, his fourth wife, while he enjoyed "spiritual marriages" to the other three.

While the family moved around to avoid persecution for their polygamist lifestyle, they celebrated the decriminalization of bigamy in Utah in May 2020. "This is news we've hoped to actually give our kids for ten years or more," Kody explained on the show.

"This change in polygamy law is hard-earned and way overdue as the polygamist community in Utah has been marginalized for over a century. I feel that this is just the first step to destigmatize plural families," he said.

Despite celebrating this change, Kody revealed on the show that he was struggling with the idea of polygamist marriage, especially after being left by his three other wives.

"I'm struggling with sort of a state of regret and frustration," he said in 2022. "It's a weird thing to be getting left. It's made me question getting into plural marriage. Question my faith. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now."

The father of 18 is estranged from most of the kids now but believes he can repair their relationship. "What I'm thinking is with time going on and just a phone call once in a while, that these relationships will come back," he said on the show.