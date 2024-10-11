Katie Holmes hints at missing daughter Suri as she posts moving video

Katie Holmes made her Broadway debut on Thursday October 10 but it's clear she is missing her teen daughter Suri as amid the celebration she shared a moving video of a lion cuddling with its cub.

"The way her mom lays her head on her," Katie captioned the video, including the tearful emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

Suri, who is now studying at the College of Fine Arts in Carnegie Mellon University, in Pennsylvania, left mom Katie an empty-nester when she moved out of their New York home this summer.

Watch the story posted by Katie Holmes of lion and her cub

The pair remain incredibly close, as it has been reported Suri has not seen her father Tom Cruise in many years.

Earlier in 2024 it was revealed Suri had made the decision to take Katie's middle name Noelle for her last name, dropping Cruise for her professional credit in plays. She graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts in June 2024.

© Backgrid Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise are close

Suri returned to New York to cheer on her mom during previews for Our Town, a 1938 play by Thornton Wilder; it follows two families in the fictional American town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913, across three acts: life, love and death.

But the meta production plays around with breaking the fourth wall through a stage manager (played by The Big Bang Theory's Jim) and includes time travel and characters returning from the grave.

Katie Holmes in Our Town

Suri was in the audience cheering on her mom, and was reportedly the first to get up from her seat to give her a standing ovation, while other friends and family members have also come to support her during previews including her Dawson's Creek co-star Nina Repeta, who played her on-screen sister Bessie in the popular show.

For the opening night party, Katie was joined by her longtime stylist Brie Welch, and co-stars Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch.

Katie rocked a gorgeous silk top and skirt by Heirlome for the event,