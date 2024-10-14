Nicole Kidman sparks debate in viral video with Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion week

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman sparks debate in tense viral video with Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion week
Digital Cover celebrities© Lia Toby

The Big Little Lies actress and the Frida star appeared to have a tense exchange

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek raised eyebrows at the recent Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, where the two Hollywood stars appeared to share a tense moment on the red carpet. 

The incident, which has since sparked widespread speculation, saw Nicole seemingly brush off an attempt from Salma to pose for photos together.

The Big Little Lies actress, 57, and the Frida star, 58, were standing alongside pop star Katy Perry when Salma turned toward Nicole, appearing to adjust her stance for more photos. 

Nicole, however, seemed to have had enough of the photo session, moving Salma's hand away before kissing Katy goodbye and walking off. The moment, captured by photographers, led to whispers of tension between the two high-profile actresses.

While the apparent exchange left many fans puzzled, Salma was quick to quash rumors of any bad blood. 

Nicole Kidman in black dress and glasses© Getty
Nicole Kidman looked iconic at the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show

The Mexican actress took to social media shortly after the event, sharing a photo from the night in which she tagged Nicole, along with a heartfelt caption praising the show. 

"Finally, last night, the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025… Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show," Salma wrote, adding Nicole’s handle in a clear signal that all was well between the pair.

Salma Hayek and CEO of Kering Francois-Henri Pinault at the McQueen show© Getty
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at the McQueen show

Nicole, who attended the fashion show wearing a chic black high-neck bodycon dress with sheer tights and stilettos, was making her first public appearance since the passing of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, earlier this year. 

The loss of her mother, who died at the age of 84, has undoubtedly been an emotional period for the actress. 

While she looked poised on the red carpet, the pressures of the event — and the added weight of her personal grief — may have influenced her behavior during the night.

Katy Perry attends Balenciaga © Neil Mockford
Katy Perry attends Balenciaga

Salma, meanwhile, was dressed to impress in a stunning black dress with a plunging neckline, showcasing her effortlessly glamorous style. 

The actress, who is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, was all smiles at the event and has been a fixture at major shows throughout Paris Fashion Week.

The moment between Nicole and Salma did not go unnoticed, with fans and commentators alike speculating on what might have caused the brief interaction. 

However, Salma’s social media post — where she included Nicole in the celebratory roundup of the evening — seemed to lay any rumors of a fallout to rest.

