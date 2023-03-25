Nicole Kidman's lookalike niece makes rare comment on 'nepo baby' allegations

Nicole Kidman's lookalike niece Lucia Hawley has hit back at allegations that her success in the entertainment industry is down to her status as a 'nepo baby'.

The 25-year-old, who has been the subject of her aunt's pride on several occasions, recently began work as the host for Australia's Seven Network's 7Bravo and their Live from E! red carpet series.

Lucia with her aunt Nicole and her grandmother (Nicole's mother) Janelle Ann

When accepting her role as the new host in February, Lucia – who is the daughter of Nicole's younger sister, Australian journalist and TV host Antonia Kidman – released a statement which acknowledged how her famous family had certainly helped her gain an interest in pursuing a career around celebrities.

"Growing up around the entertainment industry, I have watched many Live From E! red carpets over the years and feel so honored to be able to bring my passion for style, entertainment and celebrities to the role," she said.

But later that month, in an apparent response to recent increased interest in the rise of so-called 'nepotism babies' in Hollywood and the creative industries across the world, the young star further detailed her own feelings on the topic in an interview with Australia's The Sunday Telegraph.

Lucia photographed in March 2023

While she admitted: "Having a mum who had been in the industry, through osmosis you gain that perspective and understanding and I think that's been one of the biggest things that has helped in preparing me for this role, just having watched her and how she has carried herself through everything," Lucia also insisted: "I've been working towards this [job]."

The young host clearly feels like it should be noted that she has had to work towards gaining the role, and has not simply won it as a result of her famous family. But she is also unafraid to discuss how much her mother and aunt have helped to inspire her.

Lucia with her mom Antonia in 2015

"I am so lucky to have them both as role models," she said later in the interview. "Not only are they amazing at their jobs, but they also have a really strong sense of self and are very intellectual as well."

The aspiring journalist also used her time with The Sunday Telegraph to give some advice to others looking to break into the industry. "Just be enthusiastic — positivity attracts positivity," Lucia said.

