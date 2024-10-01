Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban takes fans inside runway debut with first ever video

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her runway debut on September 30 at Paris Fashion Week, and the 16-year-old has now revealed how she had been "wanting to do this for so long" after her mom Nicole Kidman had kept her girls out of the spotlight.

The teen spoke to Vogue to share her insight into the incredible opportunity after she opened the Miu Miu's Womenswear SS25 collection, joining a star-studded line-up that also included Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, and Cara Delevingne.

© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban opens the Miu Miu show

"My name's Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, and this is my first show, we're at the Miu Miu show in Paris," she said.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was really excitingand now the day's finally here," she added, before offering her own piece of advice: "Probably just like, don't stress yourself out too much, because I was really stressed, and then, it's just like, everyone here is really nice."

Revealing her Nashville accent – Nicole and Keith have been raising their girls in the Tennessee city since they got married – Sunday looked nervous as she spoke to-camera, but her walk on the runway was all confidence, as she wore a white dress with grey knee socks and Mary Jane loafers.

© Victor Boyko Sunday, 16, said she had been wanting to do this for a long time

The appearance comes months after the 16-year-old first joined her mother at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," Nicole later revealed of the significant moment, sharing that her one condition for letting Sunday make public appearances was that she has to wait until she was 16 to do so.

© Shutterstock Sunday is almost as tall as Nicole at just 16 years of age

Sunday and her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 13, made their public appearance when they joined their family on the red carpet of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, where Nicole was honored.