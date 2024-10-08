Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keith Urban reveals NYE plans after heartbreaking year for Nicole and teen daughters
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California© Mike Coppola

Keith's mother-in-law Janelle passed away in September

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles
2 minutes ago
2024 has been a big year for Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman, and now the singer has revealed how he will ring in 2025 –  by hosting a five-hour live party in Nashville.

"Ring in the New Year with host @keithurban and country music’s biggest stars in New Year’s Eve LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash December 31st on CBS!" an Instagram post from CBS has revealed; Keith will host alongside Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith.

Kane Brown and Jelly Roll will also be performing on the big night, with the celebrations taking place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in the center of the city. Keith will headline the stage, with the evening kicking off at 8/7c and running for five hours.

View post on Instagram
 

The event will come as Keith ends 2024 with a new tour to support his 12th studio album The Speed of Now Part 1.

He kicked off a residency in Las Vegas to promote the album last week, with the first two shows being on October 4 and 5, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Bleau Live Theater. The limited 10-date engagement has three more shows this month, on October 9, 11 and 12 before taking a break and resuming next year in February, for shows on February 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2026 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Keith Urban during an interview on Tuesday, September 24, 2024© Getty Images
Keith is releasing his 12th album

His wife Nicole,  however, is also hard at work while also dealing with the grief over the loss of her beloved mother, Janelle Ann.

Nicole arrived in Venice, Italy for the Venice Film Festival award ceremony, where she won Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, but it was her director Halina Rejn who accepted the award, after she left following the sudden death of Janelle.

Nicole and her mom in 2018© James D. Morgan
Nicole (centre) with her mother Janelle (left) as they attend the 2018 AACTA Awards

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," Nicole said in a statement, read out by Halina.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Miu Miu dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu)© Jacopo M. Raule
Sunday Rose and Nicole attend the Miu Miu dinner party

She is also promoting the film, which is in the running for awards consideration, and has been on the road with her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 16, who made her runway debut walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week.

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he told People magazine of their pride for Sunday; Nicole and Keith also share Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 13.

"It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

