Nicole Kidman’s daughter joins Instagram — see her impressive first post

Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter has taken the world by a storm after making her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week. Now, the 16-year-old has taken things a step further by stepping into the spotlight officially as she joins social media publicly.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran

Sunday Rose formally joined Instagram on October 2, immediately getting a highly-coveted blue tick to show she's the real deal. Already, she has over 2,000 people following her, counting her mom as one of her high profile followers.

Her profile photo is suitably cool, as she stuns in a black-and-white selfie, wearing sunglasses and a strong model pout. With her long blonde hair flowing, she looks like the spitting image of her mom.

The teen model's first port of call after going public on the photo-sharing app was obviously to share a photo — and she didn't disappoint.

In a collaborative post with Miu Miu, who she modeled for at the start of the month, Sunday Rose's first post was a snap of her strutting down the runway.

The 16-year-old opened the show in a classically Miu Miu look, wearing a simple white dress with subtle lace detailing along the skirt and cut-off sleeves, as well as cut-outs around the midriff. The look was paired with simple gray leg warmers and open-toe black heels.

Nicole's daughter is certainly taking her newfound attention in her stride, as she introduced herself to Vogue in a video, confessing: "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day's finally here."

Clearly a fashion enthusiast, the 16-year-old first joined her mom at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Nicole explained of her daughter's appearance at the Balenciaga show: "She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," adding that her one condition for letting Sunday Rose make public appearances was that she has to wait until she was 16 to do so.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban the Balenciaga 53rd CoutureÂ Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France

Earlier this year, Sunday Rose made her red carpet debut alongside her 13-year-old sister Faith Margaret, as the family supported mom Nicole at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

Speaking to People, Nicole seemed to hint that Sunday Rose was already thinking about her own ambitions in the public eye: "I think they're just like ... they want to get started on their own careers."

"They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving," she added.