Salma Hayek has an incredible relationship with her stepchildren, including stepson, Augustin – who is the spitting image of his famous mom, Linda Evangelista.

In a photo Salma, 57, shared on Wednesday to mark Augustin's 17th birthday, the resemblance to his supermodel mom was clear to see. In the image, the teenager – affectionately called Augie – is posing with his dad, Salma's husband, François-Henri Pinault, 61, who is the CEO of luxury group Kering.

The father-son duo are both smiling at the camera with their arms wrapped around each other, and Augie has inherited his mother's striking facial features. While she didn't appear in the family snapshot, Salma shared a gushing tribute to her stepson in honor of his special day.

"Happy birthday Augie you're such a blessing in our lives, may your spirited nature make a huge splash this year. @augenator," she captioned the sweet photo.

Alongside Augie, 'The Eternals' actress is stepmom to her husband's two other children, Mathilde, 22, and François, 25, from his marriage to Dorothée Lepère, 58, which lasted from 1996-2004.

François-Henri started dating Salma in April 2006. They welcomed their daughter, Valentina, 16, on September 21, 2007, and tied the knot in Paris on Valentine's Day, 2009. They renewed their wedding vows in Bora Bora in August 2018.

Salma has spoken fondly about her blended family in the past, admitting her desire to have a big family was fulfilled when she became a stepmom to her husband's three children.

"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to," she told Red magazine in 2017. "My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children."

Augie is very supportive of his stepmom and has featured in several posts on her Instagram over the years. He even made a rare public appearance alongside Salma at the Time 100 Gala in April. Most recently, he enjoyed a family vacation to Mexico with the actress, his dad, and stepsister, Valentina.

When Augie was born, Linda did not publicly reveal his father's identity. She and François-Henri dated for four months between 2005 and 2006, but in 2011 she confirmed the French billionaire had fathered Augie when she filed court documents seeking child support.

The OG supermodel enjoys a good relationship with Salma and recently shared an insight into co-parenting her son with the 'Frida' actress. Speaking in Vogue's September issue, she recalled how Salma came to her rescue when she fell ill during the holidays.

"I was sick at Thanksgiving," the 58-year-old explained. "And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner."

Linda added: "I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn't feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are. I am coming.’' And poof, she was here.

"She spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal."

