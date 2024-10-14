Joan Collins shares heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful' husband Percy

Actress Joan Collins paid tribute to her husband Percy Gibson to mark his birthday on Monday.

In honour of the special occasion, the Dynasty actress shared a romantic snapshot on Instagram which showed the pair beaming for the camera whilst holidaying at their home in Provence.

Joan, 91, looked so chic dressed in a white lace Bardot top and an aqua blue skirt. She accessorised with silver drop earrings and wore a fuschia flower clip in her hair for added glamour.

For a cohesive look, the legendary Hollywood star rounded off her holiday get-up with a slick of plum lipstick.

© Getty Images The pair have been married for over two decades

Producer and actor Percy, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a pair of candy cane striped trousers and a smart navy shirt.

In a heartfelt caption, Joan wrote: "A wonderful happy birthday to my wonderful husband and many many more. I love you darling Percy."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with touching well-wishes. "Such a lovely photo. Many happy returns," wrote one follower, while a second remarked: "Happy birthday, Percy! What a beautiful couple," and a third penned: "Happy birthday Percy have an amazing day, Joan you look gorgeous as always."

© Getty Images The couple first crossed paths in 2000

Joan wed her fifth husband Percy in 2002. The pair first crossed paths in 2000 when Joan was starring in a play for a company managed by Percy in San Francisco.

While Joan originally had no intention of getting married for a fifth time, the pair immediately clicked and embarked on a whirlwind romance.

Sharing a glimpse inside their early love story, the actress previously told the Mail: "We hit it off immediately. He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialise with him, my co-star George Hamilton and my daughter Katy."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London

Meanwhile, during a chat with Louis Theroux, Joan gushed about her "wonderful" marriage. "I believe in marriage - which is why I've done it five times - and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she explained.

She also told HELLO! back in 2015: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful, he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."

© Instagram The actress and her husband recently returned home from the French Riviera

The pair enjoy spending time together in Joan's lavish London home, as well as their stunning property in Provence, France, where they escape during the summer months.

Reflecting on their local town, Saint-Tropez, Joan told The Telegraph in 2015: "It has a unique atmosphere, a joie de vivre, particularly in the summer months, that is infectious.

"I've had a house there for 25 years and regularly spend three or four months there annually. The town is constantly changing – there are always new restaurants, clubs and shops to explore."