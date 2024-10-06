Joan Collins' London balcony garden is beyond charming in rare video

Actress Joan Collins delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a rare glimpse inside her luxe London home.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Dynasty star uploaded a wholesome video of herself sprucing up her sunny balcony area.

The clip showed Joan, 91, enthusiastically watering an array of leafy green plants, spiralling box hedges and vibrant pink flowers.

Renowned for her chic wardrobe, the author wrapped up warm against the autumn chill in a Breton striped cardigan and a pair of navy trousers with white piping running down the lengths.

She accessorised with a pair of vintage style sunglasses and elevated her ensemble with some chunky gold earrings. For a pop of colour, Joan rounded off her look with a rich plum lipstick.

Addressing her followers, Joan said: "It's so windy but the sun is shining because of global warming, so I have to water all of my plants, because otherwise they will die."

Battling the breeze, she went on to say: "It's a beautiful day. It's much too windy for me, my hair is all over the place."

Joan's fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section. Heaping praise on the star, one follower remarked: "You must be the only person that looks glamorous in the wind," while a second wrote: "Still look amazing even with wind swept hair!" and a third penned: "A lovely balcony! I needed inspiration. Thank you."

Joan, 91, and her husband Percy Gibson, 59, primarily reside in Joan's flat in Belgravia which she's owned for over 30 years.

Reflecting on her home, she told Publishing Business: "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet."

© Instagram The couple relish spending the summer months in the south of France

Aside from their property in the Big Smoke, the pair also enjoy spending time at their sprawling home in Provence. It's where they retreat during the summer months and boasts stunning hill views and a large outdoor swimming pool.

During a chat with Ideal Home in 2023, the star explained: "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view."

Take a look at their Provencal home in the photos below…

Joan and film producer Percy have been married for 22 years. The couple met when she starred in the play Love Letters back in 2000, with the pair eventually tying the knot in 2002.

Reflecting on their marriage, Joan told HELLO!: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."