Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise is glowing as she returns home to NYC during semester break

Suri Cruise looked every bit the New Yorker as she stepped out in the Big Apple over the weekend, carrying her mom Katie Holmes' beloved ragdoll cat, Eleanor.

The 18-year-old was spotted glowing with happiness as she returned home to New York City during her first semester break from Carnegie Mellon University, where she’s studying fashion.

Dressed casually in a chic striped sweater, jeans, a red jacket, and a stylish satchel slung over her shoulder, Suri looked the spitting image of her famous mother, Katie.

With her sleek brunette locks flowing naturally, it was clear that she’s inherited more than just her mom’s good looks—she’s also got that effortless NYC cool down to a fine art.

Recommended video You may also like How Suri Cruise's lifestyle with mom Katie Holmes has drastically changed

Suri, who made headlines earlier this year when she dropped her dad Tom Cruise’s surname in favour of her middle name Noelle, seemed in great spirits while chatting with a friend on her walk.

Along for the stroll was Katie’s cat, Eleanor, safely tucked into a cozy fabric carrier. It seems Suri is settling into her new chapter as a college student, juggling life between Pittsburgh, where Carnegie Mellon is located, and her home in the city.

© TikTok Suri Cruise returns home from Carnegie Mellon

The bright young fashion student is now fully immersed in her studies, but her relationship with her estranged father, Tom, continues to be a topic of discussion.

While Tom reportedly foots the hefty $65,000-a-year tuition bill for Suri’s education, the Hollywood icon hasn’t been pictured with his daughter in over a decade.

© Getty Images Katie shares Suri with Tom Cruise

Their estrangement has long been the subject of speculation, particularly surrounding Tom’s deep involvement with the Church of Scientology, a factor many believe played a role in the distance between the two.

Katie, best known for her breakout role in Dawson’s Creek, famously started dating Tom in 2005, with their whirlwind romance quickly making headlines.

After just seven weeks of dating, the pair got engaged and welcomed Suri into the world in April 2006. Their lavish, star-studded Scientologist wedding took place later that year at the stunning Castello Orsini-Odescalchi in Bracciano, Italy.

© Lev Radin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Katie Holmes attends press preview for play Our Town

However, despite the fairytale wedding, their marriage didn’t last. Katie filed for divorce in 2012, and the split was finalized in a record-breaking 10 days. Katie was granted primary custody of Suri, while Tom was given visitation rights, although reports have indicated that he has rarely, if ever, exercised them.

Much of the speculation around the divorce has been tied to Katie’s concerns about the Church of Scientology and its influence on their daughter. Ron Miscavige, father of

Scientology leader David Miscavige, previously told the MailOnline that Katie’s worries about the impact of Scientology on Suri were a significant factor in her decision to leave Tom and the Church behind.

The Top Gun star has since maintained his distance, allegedly choosing to remain apart due to his religious beliefs. Financially, Tom has been committed to supporting Suri, reportedly paying Katie $400,000 per year in child support until Suri turned 18, and now covering her college fees.

© AKGS Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise

Despite this, it’s clear that Katie has been the guiding force in Suri’s life, nurturing her daughter's dreams and ambitions while providing her with a loving and stable environment.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Suri had taken a major step in forging her own identity, dropping the Cruise surname in favor of using Noelle, her mother’s middle name, as her last name.

She’s already made strides in theatre, earning credits in school productions under her new moniker. Suri graduated from the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in June 2024, and it’s evident that she’s determined to make a name for herself on her own terms.

While Suri has been studying, Katie has been starring in a revival of Our Town, a role that’s earned her rave reviews. During one of the play’s previews, Suri was the first to leap to her feet for a standing ovation, clearly proud of her mother’s performance.

Katie’s Our Town performances have attracted a lot of support from friends and family alike. Fans of Dawson’s Creek were thrilled to hear that Nina Repeta, who played Katie’s on-screen sister Bessie in the hit TV series, attended one of the previews to cheer her on. For opening night, Katie was joined by her longtime stylist Brie Welch, along with co-stars Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch, all celebrating what has been a triumphant return to the stage for the actress.