Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise's emotional milestone approaches

Katie Holmes has successfully raised her teenage daughter, Suri, out of the spotlight and given her a happy childhood in New York.

But next month the daughter of Katie and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, will turn 17 and very soon she won't be a kid anymore.

Suri will celebrate her birthday on April 16, marking her very last before she's officially an adult.

It's almost impossible to comprehend that Katie's only child has just one more year until her 18th as it feels like only yesterday that she and the Top Gun actor welcomed her into the world.

It'll be an emotional time for Katie, who is incredibly proud of her daughter and the bond they have.

While she doesn't often share details of their private-life, the Dawson's Creek star did open up on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week when she discussed what living in NYC with Suri was like.

Suri is all grown up now and she'll become an adult next year

"Today is so exciting, because there's hints of spring," she gushed, talking about wanting to visit Central Park. "I just want to go for a walk, go to the MoMA.

"There's so much happening in New York, especially after the pandemic. Seeing the city shut down and having gone through that, now you want to go to every single show!"

Suri appears to be following in her mom's performing footsteps and has a beautiful singing voice. She sang the opening credits to Katie's movie, Alone Together.

It's hard to believe how quickly Suri has grown up

Katie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing,"

Katie said. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

In 2021, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri lives full-time with Katie and is believed to be estranged from her dad.

