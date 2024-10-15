Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. enjoy magical family day out with kids Charlotte and Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. treated their children, Charlotte and Rocky, to a magical day at Disneyland over the weekend.

The family of four spent a fun-filled afternoon enjoying rides at the iconic California theme park, including Matterhorn, Big Thunder Mountain, and Alice in Wonderland.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 47, and her husband, 48, looked every bit the happy family as they soaked up the atmosphere at "The Happiest Place on Earth."

The couple, who have been married for 22 years, were spotted taking photos at the Haunted Mansion and exploring the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, while their kids enjoyed the park's many thrills.

Charlotte, who recently celebrated her 15th birthday, and Rocky, who turned 12 just a day later, were clearly enjoying the family day out.

The siblings are close in age, with their birthdays falling on September 19, 2009, and September 20, 2012, respectively. The family even enlisted the help of a Disney PhotoPass Photographer to capture a special moment with all four of them together.

© Handout Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar pose in front of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park, while visiting the park with their family

For the day, Sarah kept her look casual but chic in a black tank top with frilly straps, light-wash jeans, and a pair of Mickey Mouse ears to complete the Disney-themed outfit.

She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and sported an effortlessly stylish look, perfect for a day of walking and rides. Freddie also embraced the laid-back vibe, joining in the family fun with his own casual attire.

© Instagram Sarah and Freddie with their two kids

Charlotte, showing off her love for Halloween, donned a pair of Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Mickey Mouse ears, getting into the festive spirit as they explored the park. The family appeared to be having a blast as they enthusiastically raised their arms on various rides, with smiles all around.

The outing comes just a few weeks after Sarah took to Instagram to pay touching birthday tributes to her children.

For Charlotte’s special day, the proud mom shared a sweet video of her daughter showing off her impressive tumbling skills in their Los Angeles backyard. The video, set to Stevie Wonder's classic hit "Happy Birthday," captures Charlotte performing a flawless cartwheel back-handspring, much to her mom's delight.

In her heartfelt caption, Sarah wrote, "We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it's your 15th birthday!! I don't know how it's possible, but every year I love you more." It was a tender moment for the mother-daughter duo, capturing the love and joy they share.

© Phillip Faraone Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze

Just a day later, Sarah celebrated Rocky’s 12th birthday with another touching post, sharing an adorable throwback photo of him beaming with happiness. In the caption, Sarah reminisced about the special bond between her two children. "12 years ago, Charlotte told us all she wanted for her third birthday was you. And even though you weren’t due for another three weeks, she got her wish… and we all got the greatest gift. You. Happy birthday, Rocky!!!!" she wrote.

Sarah and Freddie, who have always been fiercely private about their family life, became parents for the first time in 2009 when they welcomed Charlotte.

Three years later, their family grew with the arrival of Rocky. The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, have shared only a few glimpses of their children on social media over the years, usually opting to cover their faces with emojis to protect their privacy.

In a candid interview with People magazine, Freddie reflected on their decision to wait until their 30s to start a family, admitting that they were glad they took their time. "I'm so happy we didn't have kids in our 20s — I just didn't know a thing. You have so much more patience in your 30s, and I feel like I appreciate this so much more," he shared.

The couple’s commitment to their family and privacy remains strong. Back in August, Sarah revealed that Charlotte had officially started her freshman year of high school, posting a playful video of herself dancing with her children’s "First Day Of School" signs. The video was a lighthearted moment that marked a new chapter for their family.

Charlotte, who made her red carpet debut alongside her famous mom at the premiere of Sarah’s Netflix thriller Do Revenge last year, is already showing signs of following in her parents' footsteps.

Sarah has openly discussed Charlotte’s interest in acting but has set firm boundaries. In an interview with THR, Sarah revealed that while Charlotte is eager to pursue acting, she has to wait until she graduates high school before appearing on camera.

"Does it scare the s**t out of me? Well, we have rules in place," Sarah explained. "She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school." The Cruel Intentions star added that Charlotte thinks the rule is "unfair" because her mom started acting at age four, but Sarah wants her daughter to have a different experience growing up.

In September, the couple marked another milestone — their 22nd wedding anniversary. Sarah celebrated by sharing a sweet selfie with Freddie on Instagram, proving that their love story, much like their family, continues to thrive.