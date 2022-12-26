Sarah Michelle Gellar sports daring swimsuit in stunning Christmas day photo The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress lives in LA

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media with the most incredible Christmas day photo of herself posing up a storm in a bright pink Barbie swimsuit - and fans were obsessed.

The Scooby-Doo star, 45, was captured nonchalantly leaning on sunny balcony for the festive snap, which saw the actress perfectly showcase her impressive physique. The star could easily be mistaken for Barbie herself as she wore her beautiful blonde locks down and straight for the picture.

The stunning swimwear was in the iconic shade of vibrant pink associated with the brand, and had the words "Barbie" written in white across the front.

Captioning the image on her Instagram feed, she penned: "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation."

Sarah looked incredible

Fans of the star were quick to rush in with compliments in the comments section. One follower penned: "WHAT IS HAPPENING," alongside two flame emojis.

A second added: "So hot mama!!" Whilst a third penned: "TI AMO," alongside a string of red love-heart emojis.

Ahead of the daring photo, the blonde beauty shared a more traditionally festive photo with her doting husband Freddie Prinze, 46.

The pair looked so loved up

The loved-up couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year, were captured looking very content as they stood in front of a beautifully dressed Christmas tree.

The duo were certainly in the Christmas spirit and rocked novelty holiday glasses that were drenched in glitter. Sarah's were a stunning shade of gold and were shaped in the words: "Ho ho ho."

Freddie's glasses were made in a dazzling festive red hue and shaped like Santa's hat, complete with additional snowflakes and holly decorations.

Sarah and Freddie celebrated 20 years together in September

Sarah's holiday look didn't stop there as she also donned a cosy cardigan embellished with a stunning pearl and diamante bow.

Alongside the sweet image were the words: "Happy Everything!!"

The sweet photo certainly moved followers, with one commenting: "You guys are the cutest." A second added: "Merry Christmas Sarah and Freddie and family!! (And just wanted you to know my kids said Merry Christmas Daphne and Fred—they love you)."

