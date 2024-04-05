Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter takes after her mom with incredible acrobatic feat

Proud mom Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her daughter Charlotte's acrobatic feats with fans on Instagram.

Charlotte clearly inherited her mom's athletic streak as she was photographed doing an impressive stag split leap on the beach. With her toes pointed perfectly, her back was arched so her hands could touch her leg that was in the air behind her as her hair flew in the moment.

© @sarahmgellar Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter Charlotte is an impressive dancer

The sun was setting behind the 14-year-old in the photo, which Sarah captioned: "My girl" with a heart next to it to show her admiration for her daughter.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star is no stranger to such athletic moves herself, as a former competitive figure skater - finishing third place at a New York State regional competition.

She also told Cinema.com in the noughties that she keeps herself "in good shape by training in the ancient Japanese art of Tae Kwon-Do", which meant she could take on "a good portion" of her stuns on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Digital Spy even reported that she earned her black belt in the martial art.

© Getty Images Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sophia Crawford, who was Sarah's stunt double on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, said of the actress: "Initially she needed a little help with some of the action because it’s one thing to do a little bit of martial arts in a studio environment when you’re training but when you’re actually on the set, there’s a lot of other things that you have that are [involved], so keeping her safe was always Jeff [Pruitt, stunt coordinator] and I’s main concern", she told Metro.

This isn't the first time Charlotte has showed a love for dance, as the teenager got her own private Broadway dance lesson with legend Kristin Chenoweth back in 2015.

Sarah shared a photo of the two, captioned: "Auntie Kristin teaching Charlotte the ins and outs of being a Broadway star #OnThe20thCentury @kchenoweth the greatest talent in the tiniest body and all love".

The actress, married to Freddie Prinze Jr., also has a son - Rocky, age 11. Her son has also shown an interest in combat sports, as his mom shared a photo of him in boxing gloves with the caption: "The #Olympics don't end in our house today, we are hard at work preparing for pajama boxing 2028".