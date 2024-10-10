David and Victoria Coren Mitchell's relationship timeline: From 'love at first sight' encounter to low-key wedding & children

Comedian and actor David Mitchell returned to our screens last month in a six-part BBC detective dramedy called Ludwig.

The show was hailed a roaring success, with fans describing the programme as "the best series from the BBC in years."

David Mitchell in Ludwig

David, who stars as John 'Ludwig' Taylor in the drama, has already hinted at the possibility of a second series. "Yes, that's certainly our hope that it will carry on," he shared. "Fingers crossed. Of course you just hope that people enjoy the first series."

Aside from appearing in Ludwig, David has also starred in a plethora of hit shows including the likes of Peep Show, Upstart Crow, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Ambassadors.

Away from the spotlight, the 50-year-old TV star lives a life of domestic bliss with his wife Victoria Coren and their two children. Keep scrolling to discover more about their unexpected love story…

David and Victoria share two children together

Romantic sparks Funnyman David has openly spoken about how he "hates the sort of dating thing," describing the process as "incredibly awkward."



Despite loathing the dating game, romance was on the cards for David when he and Victoria were introduced at a 2007 film premiere by David Baddiel.



Sharing a glimpse inside their initial encounter, Only Connect host Victoria previously said: "He [David] specifically said to me, 'There's David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I'll get the ball rolling by introducing you.' I thought that was ridiculous but a couple of hours later, I thought I would probably marry him."



The couple didn't go on their first date until years later, however, as Victoria ended things following the death of her father, Alan, who sadly passed away from lung cancer in 2007.



'Hopelessly in love' Reflecting on their early romance, David told The Guardian: "I waited three years. Isn't that weird? Aren't I odd? I can't explain it other than to say I couldn't do anything else. If only I'd known I just had to wait three years… I would gladly have suffered 10 times as much."



In his autobiography, Salisbury-born David gushed about their relationship, admitting: "I was hopelessly in love. I kept going because of her."



Victoria, meanwhile, told The Telegraph: "I mean, he's a hugely successful television comedian, he could have had a gorgeous 24-year-old skinny wife with a tiny nose and a string bikini, but he chose me! Me!



"I am filled with this bizarre mix of thinking David could have done a lot better than me and feeling we're so alike and complement each other so wonderfully that we are the ideal match and couldn't possibly be with anyone else."



Low-key London wedding After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2012 at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park, North London. Their big day was an intimate affair, with David's sidekick and close friend Robert Webb taking on the role of best man.



Other guests in attendance included Jimmy Carr, Sandi Toksvig, Frank Skinner and Claudia Winkleman who acted as Victoria's bridesmaid.

