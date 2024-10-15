Jaden Smith's latest update leaves fans asking if he's okay

Jaden Smith has got incredibly personal ahead of his latest album, 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love, which comes out on October 18.

The process left the singer feeling very emotional a lot of the time as he processed his feelings, and his concerned fans have since been sending messages asking if he is okay on social media.

The star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie of himself sitting in the back of a taxi. The candid shot was accompanied by the caption: "D.U.M.B. Music Video Out Now. The Coolest Part 2 Video On Friday."

Fan comments included: "Are you okay Jaden?" and "Hope you are okay!" Another message read: "How are you Jaden?" while a fourth simply posted a slew of red heart emojis.

Jaden, 26, spoke about his new music in a recent interview with Spin, explaining that the songs were inspired by his feelings of sadness.

He said: "You know, really what inspired this was just being sad and being alone, because that’s where my music kind of comes from, and those are the places where I can feel the most focus.

"I've always thought of '2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love'… those groups of words together, and I always thought that it sounded good.

© Instagram Jaden Smith recently opened up about his personal struggles inspiring his new music

"And I always thought that’s kind of what my vibe was and what my artistry was about, that it kind of was a case study of young love and all of my mistakes and my successes and my trials and tribulations; kind of being open source material for people to be able to look at or study or try to understand in their own way."

© Pascal Le Segretain Jaden has been working on his new music for years

Jaden announced his new music on September 26, which also happened to his his dad Will's 56th birthday.

© Getty Images Jaden with his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

He wrote: "2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love. October 18," alongside a clip of someone putting up a poster with the album title inside a light booth.

The singer also recently spoke to Billboard about the creative process behind his music, and admitted he had spent a lot of time "crying" the studio and being "overwhelmed" by the work.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jaden is very close to his family

"Honestly, I'm so sad that it's put me into a corner where I can't do anything besides make music," he admitted. "That's why I decided to release this next project."