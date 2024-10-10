Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willow Smith shows up for brother Jaden Smith in intimate family moment
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Musician siblings Willow and Jaden are the children of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Just like Will Smith is slowly entering his musical comeback era, so too are his children Willow and Jaden Smith in their own new musical periods.

Willow, 23, recently released a deluxe edition for her new album Empathogen (which she is now campaigning for as a potential Grammys contender), which was initially dropped back in May. Jaden, 26, meanwhile, has now dropped a song and associated video for a track named "D.U.M.B."

The newest single will act as the lead-up to his upcoming project, which he has dubbed a "mini-project," titled 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love.

View post on Instagram
 

After sharing the track last week, Jaden announced that he would be hosting a fan screening of the new music video at the Calabasas Commons Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, which ultimately took place on Monday, October 7.

The singer and designer took to his social media to share an outtake from the screening, in which he is seen dancing along to the track (short for "Deep Underground Military Base") as it plays on the big screen.

He was then surprised by his sister Willow popping into view from the corner and whispering to him before they both start dancing together, watch the sweet sibling moment in the video below…

WATCH: Willow Smith's public appearance for brother Jaden Smith's music

Jaden got candid in a new interview with Billboard about the creative process behind his music and the heavy flow of emotion driving his latest era, describing himself "crying" in the studio and being "overwhelmed" by the work.

"Honestly, I'm so sad that it's put me into a corner where I can't do anything besides make music," he admitted. "That's why I decided to release this next project." 

MORE: Jaden Smith steps out with $48,000 handbag for night out in Paris with girlfriend Sab Zaba

"I kind of found my inspiration in making these mini-projects that are a couple of songs and I think kind of just put off a vibe and gets people like, 'Dog, I really like this mini-pocket where he's catching a very specific vibe for like four songs.' Then kind of moving on."

Willow Smith (L) and Jaden Smith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" at the TCL Chinese Theater on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
The siblings share an extremely close bond, having grown up in the spotlight together

Of the recording process, he added: "Very long-term — songs I've been working on for other albums that didn't make it and needed more time to figure out exactly what I wanted to do." 

MORE: Willow Smith steps out in a bra and thigh-high stockings for glamorous Fashion Week appearance

"This has been over the course of three or four years. Literally, the process is me [expletive] crying in the studio, and then like, singing in between when I can make words happen. That's really the process. I'm going through emotional things, dealing with those experiences and feeling overwhelmed."

Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
"Honestly, I'm so sad that it's put me into a corner where I can't do anything besides make music."

Willow mirrored those emotions in her own recent interview with Dazed, saying she made Empathogen from a much lighter and calmer place compared to 2022's acclaimed record Coping Mechanism.

MORE: Willow Smith shares rare details of relationship with dad Will after ‘rough' childhood

"I was deeply heartbroken," she says of her mental state at the time. "I was getting blackout drunk almost every session for that album, and I was just in a bad spot. I was in a bad place." 

Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
"It's time to do a bit of work and figure out who you actually are."

The jazz record Empathogen was inspired by nature and made completely sober. "I decided, like, OK, I'm done with this 'woe is me, everyone's against me' attitude. It's time to do a bit of work and figure out who you actually are."

