Jaden Smith supported by mom Jada Pinkett Smith as he gets honest about his personal struggles

Jaden Smith is about to release his most personal project yet, with his EP 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love coming out on October 18.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son has been reflecting on his life and his feelings in his music, and has been supported every step of the way by his parents.

His mom was one of the first to share the music video for his new song, D.U.M.B., last week, and just a day later, Jaden explained the meaning behind it, admitting "I made this project because I'm sad."

He wrote on Instagram: "My new song D.U.M.B. stands for Deep Underground Military Base which is a shout out to the MSFTS who know wassup, but it’s really about how much I hate hurting people I love with my actions and how we can feel D.U.M.B sometimes as we simultaneously try to find and be ourselves in the digital age we all live in.

"This song was written over a year ago and is dedicated to myself, I mean no disrespect with the lyrics this is just my experience. I’ve always loved learning but I was never the smartest tool in the shed and if you ever feel D.U.M.B. as you walk the road of life trying to discover yourself, just know you’re not alone cause, she keep looking at me saying is you dumb?

"P.S. This song is a part of a mini project called '2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love.' I made this project because I'm sad, thank you for listening. Also make sure your sunset cactus don't hover away it's that season."

The 26-year-old opened up further about his new music to Spin. He explained: "You know, really what inspired this was just being sad and being alone, because that’s where my music kind of comes from, and those are the places where I can feel the most focus.

"I've always thought of '2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love'… those groups of words together, and I always thought that it sounded good. And I always thought that’s kind of what my vibe was and what my artistry was about, that it kind of was a case study of young love and all of my mistakes and my successes and my trials and tribulations; kind of being open source material for people to be able to look at or study or try to understand in their own way."

Jaden announced his new music on September 26, which also happened to his his dad Will's 56th birthday. He wrote: "2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love. October 18," alongside a clip of someone putting up a poster with the album title inside a light booth.