Strictly's Kevin Clifton leaves Stacey Dooley speechless with unbelievable unearthed clip

Kevin Clifton showcased his dancing ability to his maximum when he competed on Strictly Come Dancing reaching the final on four occasions and even lifting the Glitterball Trophy with now girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

But it appears that the dancer, who hails from Grimsby, has another talent: rapping. As you can see in the video below, Kevin demonstrated his talent in a rap dedicated to Strictly where he namechecked all of his former partners. The clip was filmed before the show's sixteenth series, as he doesn't mention his now-girlfriend.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton has Stacey Dooley speechless with rapping skills

Kevin danced around topless in the unbelievable video wearing a chain necklace, green baggy trousers and even a cap, as he said: "Back when i was a rapper - The legend of K-RAP."

Stacey was left speechless by the video, simply commenting with a skull emoji, but some of his other fans were quick to share their thoughts.

His former co-star, Graziano Di Prima joked: "Cha cha RAP mate!!" while a second added: "Thank you for bringing this back into our lives."

A third posted: "Loved this. Wonder who suggested to not wear a top?" and a fourth shared: "This is brilliant Kevin @sjdooley this is your King Kev. Wait until Minnie is old enough to see this recreated at home for her entertainment."

© Jeff Spicer Kevin and Stacey began dating after their time on Strictly

Stacey and Kevin became parents for the first time back in January as they welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, and the pair have consistently melted hearts with sweet photos of their young daughter.

In a touching snap, the family-of-three could be seen in a professional photo as Kevin held Minnie in his arms, with Stacey smiling lovingly at her daughter.

After the professional dancer posted the image on Instagram, his comment section was flooded with sweet messages from fans who were loving seeing the adorable family snap. One person wrote: "Delightful fatherhood suits you."

A second commented: "Happy family photo," and a third said: "Fab trio." A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "Awww my faves," followed by a love-heart emoji.

Stacey and Kevin welcomed baby daughter Minnie in January

The photo was released by the pair to announce a very special edition of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, a one-off episode that sees the documentary maker and Strictly Come Dancing champion look back at previous episodes from her popular series while reflecting on life as a new mum.

Kevin, who won Strictly alongside Stacey in 2018, will also make an appearance in the programme to offer an exclusive insight into how life has treated them both as parents since they welcomed Minnie at the beginning of the year.

Fans were also by the idea of Stacey and Kevin being back on screens together. Writing in the comments section, more fans said how excited they were by the episodes. One said: "Ooh excited to watch this one!" A second wrote: "Yay that's so exciting will you let us know when it's out x."

There's no word on when the special episode of Family and Me will air but a press release states that it'll land on the W channel later in the year.

See below for sweet photos of Kevin and Stacey with their baby girl...

© Guy Levy Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley with baby Minnie

Stacey enjoyed a day out with her young girl

