Stacey Dooley's unseen dining room at Liverpool mansion is the most unexpected shade

Stacey Dooley may have a toddler running about the family home she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton and their daughter Minnie, but judging by her immaculate dining room, you'd never know.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the BBC documentary maker gave a rare glimpse into one of her most private spaces. Stacey shared a never-before-seen look at her new pistachio-hued dining and living room, which was previously a blank canvas of white paint.

The inviting room looked effortlessly chic, dressed with gothic candelabras, mix 'n' match vases of fresh flowers and moody abstract artwork.

© Instagram / @sjdooley Stacey Dooley's living room is a chic shade of pistachio green

In the centrepiece of the room stood a sprawling marble table topped with kitsch colourful salt and pepper grinders, along with a pearlescent fruit bowl reminiscent of a large shell.

In the corner, a large free-standing mirror showed a reflection of the family's hotel-worthy lounge which was flooded with light from large floor-to-ceiling windows.

"Home all day on a Sunday YES," the TV star shared on Instagram, hinting that her Liverpool home is her happy place.

Stacey and Kevin, who found love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, relocated to Liverpool in 2023 after falling in love with their "forever home".

© Instagram Stacey's home was previously painted a shade of dusky pink

Professional dancer Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."

© Instagram Minnie's nursery is a burst of sunshine

It's not the first time Stacey has shared a look into her home with her Instagram followers. Just last week, the Glow Up star posted a photo of Kevin standing in Minnie's nursery.

Not one to shy away from bold colours, the mother-of-one has opted to paint the walls with a vibrant chartreuse hue which perfectly complements the yellows and greens visible in the stained glass window.

To retain some of the property's character, Stacey has modernised the cast iron radiator with a slick of black paint. Neutral carpet covers the entire floor, whilst a ruffled cream rug adds a touch of whimsical charm.

© Instagram The presenter welcomed Minnie in January last year

Speaking of their daughter Minnie growing up in Liverpool, Kevin added: "Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser."

