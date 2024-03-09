Kevin Clifton leaves girlfriend Stacey Dooley in tears with tribute to 'best friend'

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are no doubt couple goals, and the former Strictly professional proved this on Saturday with a special tribute for his girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram on the documentary maker's birthday, Kevin shared a gorgeous photo of his beau as she posed in a gorgeous beige jumper while playing with strands of her signature red hair. "Happy birthday to my best friend, my girl, my everything @sjdooley," the dancer penned. "The loveliest, kindest, funniest, cleverest, warmest girl ever. Love u so much baby."

The tribute clearly touched Stacey's heart as the mum-of-one responded to the post with a string of heart and sobbing face emojis.

Stacey has kept her birthday celebrations to herself, but one of her friends shared a post of the birthday girl that was taken on her daughter Minnie's birthday, with the doting mum carrying a three-tiered birthday cake covered in pink icing and white decorations.

Stacey marked her 37th birthday View post on Instagram

Stacey and Kevin share Minnie, who turned one back in January, and although the couple often keep the youngster out of the spotlight, they do share the occasional snap of their darling girl.

In a sweet photo shared last month, doting dad proved how close his bond was with his daughter as he cradled his child in his arms.

© Instagram Stacey celebrated her birthday on 9 March

Minnie looked so precious in the snap wearing a candyfloss pink pyjama set emblazoned with ballerina mice, presents and snow-topped fir trees. Alongside his sweet update, Kevin commented: "Taking some rest with daddy" followed by a red heart emoji and a little mouse.

Shortly after Stacey gave birth, Kevin took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo which revealed the baby's gender and name in one. The snap was of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents." The professional dancer then followed up with an Instagram Story which said simply: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

© Instagram Stacey is a proud mum to daughter Minnie

While the couple have kept much of their family life under wraps, former Strictly champ Stacey has been incredibly honest about her experience as a first-time mother.

During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey told presenters Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

© Dave J Hogan The couple got together in 2019

She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

