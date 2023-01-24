Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reveal unique nickname for baby Minnie This is the first child for the Strictly Come Dancing couple

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are relishing every moment with their new bundle of joy, and have even given her the sweetest nickname!

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday night, the proud parents - who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 - revealed their daughter Minnie has been dubbed "the Queen of England" by loved ones.

Re-sharing a friend's post, no doubt moments before they were due to welcome their baby daughter, a WhatsApp message sent to them read: "Omg you about to meet the queen of England [England flag]." [sic]

"Meeting Minnie [heart emoji]," new dad Kevin remarked. The heartwarming post comes almost a week after they announced the arrival in a sweet post. They shared a photograph of an envelope that read: "Minnie's parents," revealing that they welcomed a little baby girl.

Kevin and Stacey shared this cute exchange

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x," wrote Stacey while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x." [sic]

The new parents are yet to reveal the first photo of their baby daughter. They announced their pregnancy back in August with Kevin uploading a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

The couple have welcomed a little girl called Minnie

The smitten couple first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before announcing their pregnancy news in August 2022.

