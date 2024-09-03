George Stephanpoulos' casual appearance will cause a stir in beachside photo far away from GMA studios

George Stephanopoulos is back to work on Good Morning America after a bittersweet break to cap off the last few days of summer with the Labor Day long weekend.

The TV anchor, 63, spent his days at his $8 million Hamptons beach vacation home with wife Ali Wentworth and their two daughters Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

Earlier this month, Elliott and Harper moved back to their college campuses, with the older daughter a senior at Brown University, while the latter is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Stephanopoulos' wife makes surprise parenting confession on GMA

After an emotional drop-off, George and Ali, 59, returned to their beach home for a final few days of sun, sea, and sand before getting back into the thick of work for the fall.

Ali shared a tender glimpse of their time together in a snap posted on her Instagram, walking hand-in-hand with George, dressed casually in a polo and shorts, on the beach with their pet dog.

With the sun setting on the horizon, the pair walked toward the skyline of other beach homes and left footprints in the sand, with Ali sporting a pair of patterned pajamas and a sweatshirt with sneakers, while George went barefoot.

© Instagram George and Ali captured walking hand-in-hand on the beach near their Hamptons home

After dropping Harper off at college once again, Ali shared some glimpses of move-in day over an August weekend, which included her hammering on a bunk bed.

"Who doesn't love college move-in day? No air-conditioning. Need a degree in engineering to assemble anything. Who needs a shower caddy? And now I'm crying cause I already miss her…." she captioned a snap.

RELATED: Celebrities with kids leaving home for college in 2024: from Katie Holmes and Suri to Jennifer Garner and Violet

George's colleague and fellow mom-of-two Lara Spencer commented: "Was so glad to see you there. The sisterhood of motherhood." Lara's daughter Katharine "Kate" Haffenreffer also started at Vanderbilt with Harper and is a member of the varsity lacrosse team.

© Instagram The couple pictured after dropping their daughter Harper off at college once again

When Harper moved out last year, the former political advisor shared his words of advice for her with GMA, simply telling the teenager to "Go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife reveals mishap at $8M family vacation home during star's time off GMA

Ali was quite cut-up over the change and reflected on drop-off day last August. "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!"

© Instagram "Need a degree in engineering to assemble anything. Who needs a shower caddy? And now I'm crying cause I already miss her…."

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote - 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'. I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined - please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos reveals another side to his personality during live interaction with GMA co-stars

Lara also commented in response: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

© Instagram "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents."

George and Ali made the best of their summer with their daughters, however, spending time together on the beach and vacationing to Italy.