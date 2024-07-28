George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals how she got him to spend his time off GMA

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are enjoying a relaxing weekend with family, as the summer months continue to roll along, and it turns out the TV anchor was able to grab some spare time off too.

The Good Morning America anchor, 63, and the actress and comedienne, 59, are spending a majority of their summer upstate near their beach home while their daughters Elliott and Harper are visiting from college.

Ali shared another glimpse of their weekend away, this time sharing that George managed to get in on the fun with a day off from his work on GMA as well.

Recommended video You may also like George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

"He got a day off!" she captioned an adorable snap of theirs on the beach, embraced while posing for a snap, and they were quickly inundated with scores of heart emojis from fans.

The Go Ask Ali podcast host previously shared another sweet beachside family snap, this time a throwback with their two daughters, both of whom are now in college. "Holding my people tight. Even though they're in college now!" she captioned it.

Earlier this month, Ali and their two daughters joined close family friend Mariska Hargitay and the Joyful Heart Foundation, a society devoted to the support of those affected by sexual assault and violence, for their 5th annual Beach Walk.

© Instagram Ali shared an adorable glimpse of their time off by the beach

After the event, which included the involvement of several other friends and family members, including Mariska's Law & Order co-star Kelli Giddish, Ali posted a photo on Instagram of the three of them with the caption: "We came. She talked. We walked. We support survivors!"

MORE: George Stephanopoulos drops surprising news on-air as GMA co-stars react

Mariska commented back: "You certainly do walk the walk," while a fan gushed: "Look at you three beauties!!" and another added: "You rock!"

© Instagram The couple have been spending more and more time together over the summer

STAR REELS

Several other snaps were shared on the Foundation's official page, and they were captioned by Mariska with: "Huge thanks to everyone who came out to support Joyful Heart on our 5th annual Beachwalk. Reach out. Connect. Break isolation. That's why this Beach Walk has become so dear to me."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth cozy up in waterfront vacation snap

"Because it's a symbol of community. It's a symbol of togetherness. And it's a symbol that transcends language and distance and culture. What we're doing here isn't just a walk on the beach. We're participating in and demonstrating how we're going to bring this violence to an end: Together. And I can't thank you enough for doing this."

© Instagram Ali and her daughters joined their friends for Joyful Heart Foundation's annual Beach Walk

21-year-old Elliott, a student at Brown University, and 19-year-old Harper, having just completed her freshman year at Vanderbilt University, returned home for the summer for a series of family events.

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos 'clash' on-air during must-see moment

Last month was Harper's 19th birthday, which her mom marked with a sweet tribute on social media that included a photo of George cradling his baby daughter.

© Getty Images The couple's daughters are home for the holidays from university

Unfortunately, their summer took a more tragic turn later in the month when George lost his father. The entire family headed out to Ohio for the funeral services, performed in the Greek Orthodox style. Since then, they've returned to their home base in NY and George has been back at work.